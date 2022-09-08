Quark Expeditions Announces September Sale Offering 35% Discounts on Polar Voyages

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, has announced a September Sale featuring discounts as high as 35% on polar voyages in its Antarctic 22/23 and Arctic 23 sailing seasons—plus a special additional savings for solo travelers.

"We're so pleased to launch this September Sale that enables many different kinds of travelers—from couples to families to solo travelers— the chance to explore the Arctic or Antarctic. We believe that these experiences are not just a vacation, but trips of a lifetime." said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "This time-limited promotion not only offers savings of up to 35% off Antarctic voyages and 25% off Arctic voyages, but in addition we've reduced the deposit to US $500. And an extra-special benefit for solo travelers: we're waiving the single supplement on most voyages offered during our September SALE."

The offers for the Antarctic 22/23 and Arctic 23 sailing seasons include:

Up to 35% savings this Antarctic season on select voyages.

Up to 25% savings this Arctic season on select voyages.

Quark Expeditions is waiving the Single Travelers Supplement on many voyages

Guests only pay a US $500 deposit at time of booking.

These offers apply to the following voyages in the Antarctic 22/23 and Arctic 23 sailing seasons:

South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula: Penguin Safari

Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent

Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake

Introduction to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard

Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air

View all offers in our September Sale.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Ultramarine: The technologically-advanced Ultramarine, the newest addition to the Quark Expeditions fleet, is a game-changer in polar exploration. Equipped with two twin-engine Airbus 145 helicopters, 20 quick-launching Zodiacs and the largest portfolio of off-ship adventure options in the industry, Ultramarine changes the way guests explore the Polar Regions. Other features include a spa, sauna with floor-to-ceiling windows, fitness centre, yoga space, spacious rooms and two restaurants plus a lounge and presentation theatre. Ultramarine has been designed with advanced sustainability systems that help preserve the pristine Polar Regions for the next generation of explorers. Ultramarine has an Ice Class rating of 1A+ and Polar Class rating of PC6, which contribute to the vessel's superior standards of safety standard. The ship's innovative sustainability features, which help reduce its environmental footprint, include a micro auto gasification system (MAGS), which is capable of converting onboard waste into energy, eliminating the need for the transportation of waste.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

