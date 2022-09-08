Nationally Acclaimed Education Leader Joins BARR Center

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BARR Center today announced it has hired Rachael Maves, an acclaimed national education leader, to be its chief operating officer.

Maves was the Tennessee state chief of preparation and performance after previously serving as California's deputy superintendent for instruction as well as a district superintendent in California.

"Rachael is an inspirational instructional leader," said Angie Jerabek, BARR's founder and CEO. "She's a teacher who has a profound understanding of how important it is that every student in every school is truly known and understood. We are delighted she is joining the BARR team."

Based in Minnesota, BARR works with more than 250 schools around the country, improving student performance in every one of them. BARR is a strengths-based educational model that provides schools with a comprehensive approach to meeting the academic, social, and emotional needs of all students through the power of data and relationships.

Maves, who will start the newly created role of chief operating officer on October 1, said: "I could not be more excited to join the BARR team whose values are so crucial, especially in our current context, to the success of students. I want to help them continue to be effective, to grow, and to bring more opportunity to students and their families."

For more information about BARR, go to https://barrcenter.org/ or call Hannah Scherer at 612-600-0586

