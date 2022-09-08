Match Group Names D.V. Williams Chief People Officer

Williams To Oversee People Operations Across Match Group's Global Portfolio of Brands

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced the appointment of D.V. Williams as Chief People Officer, effective Tuesday, September 13. In his new role, Williams will oversee people operations, including compensation; benefits; people information systems; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and learning & development for Match Group and its global portfolio of brands. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Match Group Chief Executive Officer Bernard Kim.

Williams joins Match Group from Cars.com, where as Chief People Officer he led all aspects of human resources and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"D.V. is an exceptional people leader whose expertise in talent retention and recruitment will be an enormous asset as we pursue our innovation goals," said Bernard Kim, CEO of Match Group. "We're thrilled to welcome D.V. to the Match Group family, and we can't wait to see how he'll make the workplace experience even richer for our employees."

"As a human resources professional, I've long been a believer in the power of connection to change lives – all of us have benefited from some experience of workplace mentorship, friendship, or being part of a solid team," said Williams. "I'm so excited to be joining Match Group, a company built on human connection, to lead HR and help support connections across the organization."

Match Group employs over 2,000 people worldwide and has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality 2022 by the Human Rights Campaign.

Williams brings to the role extensive experience building and executing growth and development strategy and furthering diversity, equity, and inclusion within large organizations. Prior to his role at Cars.com, he led human resources, strategy, and enabling functions at Tyson Foods, Inc. There, Williams led strategic initiatives including acquisitions and integrations and played a key role in the development of the first enterprise-wide business partner shared service organization supporting 5,000 employees.

Williams holds master's degrees in education and in labor and employee relations from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

