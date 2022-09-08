Fannie Mae Announces Sale of Non-Performing Loans

NPL 2022-2 Includes the Company's Twentieth Community Impact Pool Offering

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced its latest sale of non-performing loans as part of the company's ongoing effort to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio, including the company's twentieth Community Impact Pool (CIP). CIPs are typically smaller pools of loans that are geographically focused and marketed to encourage participation by non-profit organizations, minority- and women-owned businesses (MWOBs), and smaller investors.

The four larger pools include approximately 5,780 loans totaling $959.1 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), and the CIP includes approximately 70 loans totaling $16.3 million in UPB. The CIP consists of loans geographically located in the Miami-Dade area. All pools are available for purchase by qualified bidders. This sale of non-performing loans is being marketed in collaboration with BofA Securities, Inc. and First Financial Network, Inc. as advisors.

Bids are due on the four larger pools by October 4, 2022 and on the CIP by October 18, 2022.

Terms of Fannie Mae's non-performing loan transactions require the buyer of the non-performing loans to offer loss mitigation options designed to be sustainable for borrowers. All buyers of non-performing loans are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of closing, including forbearance arrangements and loan modifications. In addition, non-performing loan buyers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan. In the event a foreclosure cannot be prevented, the owner of the loan must market the property to owner-occupants and non-profits before offering it to investors, similar to Fannie Mae's FirstLook® program.

Interested bidders are invited to register for future announcements, training and other information here. Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

