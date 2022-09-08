Emerge Diagnostics Receives International Patent for Hardware Removal Surgery Technology

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge Diagnostics Inc. has been issued an international patent using the EFA: Method for Determining if Surgically-Implanted Hardware Should be Removed.

Emerge Diagnostics announced today that it has been granted an international patent for its EFA hardware removal surgery

The patent adds to Emerge's deep intellectual property portfolio and is focused on addressing the use of their EFA technology at the site of hardware implementation to ascertain if surgical removal is necessary. The patent was co-authored by Phil Reaston, CTO, Co-Founder Emerge Diagnostics, MaryRose Cusimano-Reaston, Ph.D. CSO, COO, Co-Founder Emerged Diagnostics, Frank Tomecek, MD, Associate Medical Director, Emerge Diagnostics.

The company's technology allows surgeons to more objectively determine if spinal hardware needs to be removed, reducing the number of second surgeries and improving patient outcomes. "This is an important milestone for Emerge Diagnostics," said Co-Founder, COO Dr. Cusimano-Reaston "We're committed to bringing our patients the best possible care, and this technology will help us do just that."

This patent can revolutionize how we treat patients with surgically implanted hardware, by providing objective information that can help surgeons determine if implants are still needed or if they can be safely removed. The technology has the potential to change the standard of care for these patients, and reflects our commitment to better outcomes for all.

Today's announcement is a compliment to Emerge's portfolio of health solutions offering 360° care to employees, and their family members. Emerge Wellness solutions include preventative care for employees and their families and a now a first of its kind patent for determining if surgically-implanted hardware should be removed.

Musculoskeletal conditions are the leading healthcare cost for employees, their family members, health plans and employers. The system is over prescribing painkillers and elective surgeries, while failing to provide preventative care or non-surgical solutions. Reducing waste and improving outcomes is important for everyone.

About Emerge Diagnostics

Emerge Diagnostics, a medical solutions company committed to keeping workers and their families safe—both on the job and off—by preventing injury and orchestrating recovery.

The company's Electrodiagnostic Functional Assessment (EFA) technology is the gold standard for soft-tissue injury diagnosis and treatment, using a host of proprietary technologies to assess root causes—and from virtually anywhere in the world. Emerge Diagnostics serves clients in several industries, including trucking, healthcare and sports, providing the information necessary to treat soft-tissue injuries more accurately and build care management and monitoring programs rooted in objective data: www.emergedx.com .

