BOOK TODAY: SPRING BREAK 2023 FLIGHT SCHEDULE IS NOW AVAILABLE

Southwest Airlines adds seasonal nonstop service on Saturdays between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica*; and brings nonstop service between San Diego and Eugene, Ore.

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today opened its published flight schedule through April 10, 2023, giving Customers an early start to Spring Break 2023 vacation planning. With today's schedule extension, the airline has brought back many popular routes for spring breakers that connect them to mountains, beaches, and destinations perfect for a springtime getaway.

"We continue strengthening our network across North America with some of our largest schedules ever for our Denver and Las Vegas Customers, and we're thrilled to give everyone an ability to book now and plan their spring vacations early," said Adam Decaire, Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines®. "With dozens of seasonal routes bolstered with two new and never-before-served routes, a destination for everyone is available on Southwest.com for our schedule now extended out into early April 2023."

Mile High Heart Grows

Largest-Ever March Schedule from Denver

Southwest® is bringing more Mile High Heart to its Colorado Customers. The airline today published its largest-ever March schedule from Denver beginning in March 2023, with up to 270 departures a day, an increase of 27 flights from February 2023's published schedule.

International Network from Denver Grows

Beginning March 11, 2023, Southwest is adding seasonal service on Saturdays between Denver and San Jose, Costa Rica*, alongside existing Saturday service between Denver and Liberia, Cosa Rica. The carrier currently serves several international destinations from Denver including Belize, and four destinations in Mexico: Cancun, Cozumel, Puerto Vallarta, and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos**.

More Southwest Heart Lands in Las Vegas

Southwest Airlines is bringing more Heart to Las Vegas beginning in March 2023 with its largest-ever schedule from Las Vegas. The carrier's published schedule now offers up to 243 departures a day in March 2023, an increase of 12 flights from February 2023's published schedule.

Already Las Vegas' largest airline, Customers looking to travel for a college basketball championship tournament or enjoy the amenities of Las Vegas resorts and nearby outdoor national parks and attractions, will have more itinerary options than ever before. Travelers can visit Southwest.com to view schedules and itineraries.

Seasonal Flights Ready to Take Off

Southwest will offer a new nonstop seasonal route on Saturdays effective March 11, 2023, between San Diego and Eugene, Ore. The airline also announced several seasonal flights are now available for booking. To view the list of the returning flights, visit the Southwest Airlines Newsroom at swamedia.com.

These flights, as well as the carrier's full schedule, are now available for purchase at Southwest.com.

*Subject to government approvals

**Some routes are offered on a seasonal basis. Please check specific itineraries on Southwest.com.

