New hire is a clear indicator that the company is true to its mission first approach by not only empowering, but committing to the growth of tomorrow's industry leaders.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americana Home Loans announced a new social campaign and initiative titled #MujerConPoder this week in celebration of its two year anniversary at its home headquarters in Las Vegas, NV. The campaign is a declaration of its mission: to develop the best lending professionals in the mortgage industry in order to better serve our communities.

Dalia Lemus joins Americana Home Loans as its newest Southern California Branch Manager. (PRNewswire)

Americana Home Loans taps Dalia Lemus to empower internal leadership opportunities with a campaign titled, "Mujer con poder!"

The Vegas-based lender pledges to not lose sight of their purpose and points to the hiring of Dalia Lemus as a clear indicator of the type of professional that will lead the next generation of mortgage leaders at Americana.

"Bringing Dalia on-board was not a difficult decision, but we also wanted to make sure we had a plan in place to develop a path for her, and seek a more significant role outside of simply just sales. We wanted her to have a seat at the table early and become a voice for other like minded individuals, but more importantly Latinas. Here, professionals can build a powerful voice in the lending industry and their communities." said Americana Home Loans President, Hector Amendola

The initiative comes at an important crossroads in the lending industry, especially for Latina leaders who have not always been exposed to the best opportunities that set up a path towards front line leadership. According to Zippia, 44.7% of all loan officers are women, while 55.3% are men. Women are inching closer to leveling the mortgage sales field, but there's still room for improvement in placing women as front line leaders within the industry.

"I feel like I'm starving. Tengo Hambre as we say in spanish. Everything I have seen and experienced with Americana is building on that appetite. The support is genuine and the attitude towards becoming greaAmericana Home Loans taps Dalia Lemus to empower internal leadership opportunities with a campaign titled, "Mujer con pot is habitual. The sky's the limit and I plan to make the most of this opportunity." said Southern California Branch Manager, Dalia Lemus

Ms. Lemus has a successful track record in the lending industry in her stops prior to Americana. However, it's not her sales record that makes her powerful, it's her purpose driven approach. The empowerment of professional women and young latinas such as her 18 year old daughter, Alyssa. "First and foremost, Americana is about mission. I am a single mother and my core values reflect those here. I want my impact to be felt beyond my home and office. My goal is to be a proud Latina leader for all those who have stepped before me and generations to come." - Dalia Lemus

Mujer con poder! #MujerConPoder is the type of initiative that inspires more than an industry. It's the type of initiative that inspires a movement, and that is exactly what Americana Home Loans is looking to accomplish.

Visit: https://www.americanahomeloans.com / for full details. (launch news section of site)

About Americana Home Loans

Americana is dedicated to developing the best lending professionals in the mortgage industry to better serve our communities. In addition to offering loans in 10 states, Americana Home Loans is quickly becoming a nationally recognized lender and the choice for industry professionals across the country.

Visit: https://www.americanahomeloans.com for full details.

Contact: Hector Amendola, hamendola@americanahl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Americana Home Loans