Techmer PM, a Leading Producer of Advanced Engineered Materials and Masterbatch Products, Announces an Investment from Gryphon Investors to Accelerate Growth

CLINTON, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techmer PM, LLC ("Techmer PM" or "the Company") announced today that it has received a majority investment from Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm. Techmer PM's founder John Manuck, the Company's management team, and SK Capital, a private investment firm with a focus on the specialty materials, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sectors, will remain investors in the company alongside Gryphon. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM is known for its development of innovative materials which add functionality to materials, including fast-growing technologies, such as composites and additive manufacturing. The Company serves customers across a diverse set of global markets serving many leading consumer products and packaging, healthcare, and building product OEMs. Techmer PM CEO Mike McHenry will continue to lead the Company, supported by the existing management team.

"The Techmer team has significantly improved the overall business performance in a very challenging market environment. We are excited by the additional support, expertise, and resources that will come from Gryphon's investment," said Mr. McHenry. "We have a number of commercial strategies to expand our offering and deliver first-class service to a diverse customer base, and we believe that Gryphon, alongside SK Capital, gives us additional operational and capital resources to help Techmer maximize its potential in enabling brand success for our customers."

Techmer PM represents Gryphon's fourth investment in the materials and chemicals sector. The firm's previous acquisitions include Pacur, a market-leading supplier of specialty plastic packaging materials for the medical device industry; Kano, a branded penetrating oils and lubricants producer; and Vivify Specialty Chemicals, a leading provider of specialty organic colorants, functional ingredients, and additives.

"With our investment in Techmer PM, we are excited to partner with another leader in the advanced materials space," said Craig Nikrant, Gryphon Operating Partner. "Techmer PM is at the forefront of delivering functional performance in some of the most critical and active areas of today's economy, including weather resistance, light-weighting, and sustainable materials."

Deal Partner and Head of the Industrial Growth Group at Gryphon Leigh Abramson added, "We see great potential for the company to grow its global reach and continue investing in technologies and capabilities that enable its customers to deliver the most innovative and complex projects. We look forward to partnering with Mike, his management team, and SK Capital as we work together to identify and pursue organic growth opportunities and strategic acquisitions."

Techmer PM operates six production sites strategically located throughout North America, serving customers globally. It focuses on high-performance applications where quality, technical support, and problem-solving are critical in the design and delivery of engineered materials.

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to Techmer PM in this transaction. Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Gryphon in this transaction.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981 and based in Clinton, TN, Techmer PM is a materials design company specializing in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized six times since 2014 by Plastics News on its list of "Best Places to Work" in North America's plastics industry. Learn more at www.techmerpm.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, specialty chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sectors. The firm seeks to build strong and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $16 billion annually, employs more than 20,000 people globally, and operates 203 plants in 32 countries. The firm currently has approximately $6.6 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

