More than 1,400 School Districts Across the U.S. and Canada Awarded 2022 EVERFI Empowered Seal

Award honors districts for commitment to critical skills education

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI, Inc ., a leading social impact education innovator, today announced that 1,440 school districts across the U.S. and Canada are this year's recipients of the EVERFI Empowered Seal . Of the school districts being honored, 858 are first-time honorees, and 582 are repeat honorees. Now in its third year, the EVERFI Empowered Seal is a designation awarded to public school districts that have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to comprehensive, digital-first education strategies on topics such as financial literacy, social-emotional learning, sustainability, and health.

EVERFI logo (PRNewswire)

This year also introduces the Empowered Seal Scholarship . Students in Empowered Seal school districts who have completed at least one EVERFI course will be eligible to participate in an essay-based contest and compete for scholarships totaling $6,000. Ten students will be selected as winners, with two students winning a $1,000 scholarship and eight students each winning a $500 scholarship. Contests will be held in the fall and spring.

"With the unique challenges facing our society today, learners of all ages need education beyond just the core curriculum to have the necessary skills to be successful," said Alice Lee, senior vice president, K-12 Implementation, EVERFI. "We need to empower our youngest learners and those in our most vulnerable communities by addressing the missing learning layer and supporting students with scholarships to achieve their dreams, create change, and break generational cycles. We are proud to honor these school districts that have made the commitment to preparing students to navigate the opportunities and challenges not just of today but of the future."

School districts are awarded the EVERFI Empowered Seal based on a variety of criteria, including the Principles of Effective Prevention Programs published by Nation, et al. (2003), which outlines high-impact practices across diverse well-being topics widely adopted by education and prevention practitioners that EVERFI has adapted into measurable technology metrics. Additionally, districts and individual schools that have displayed a commitment to areas of critical learning, demonstrated by greater than 10 percent of the student population using EVERFI resources, are eligible to receive the EVERFI Empowered Seal.

Among this year's Empowered Seal Districts, five are in the nation's 10 largest school districts, and 37 are among the nation's largest 100.

"EVERFI allows our educators to enhance student learning through the use of engaging, interactive learning modules. The feedback students receive, as well as the instructor, allows us to reteach a concept if needed," said Ashlee Cappucci, supervisor for K-12 Physical Education, Health, and Dance, Hillsborough County School District (FL). "Our district utilizes the impact reports provided by EVERFI to take an overall glimpse on how we can improve instruction. EVERFI has been vital in helping our district grow and meet the needs of all of our students in health and wellness."

For more than 14 years, EVERFI has provided digital education covering areas of critical learning to K-12 students and is committed to supporting school districts in transforming the well-being and equity of their communities. The EVERFI Empowered Seal aligns with EVERFI's mission through empowering communities and raising awareness of the value of whole-child, real-world education.

To see the full list of recipients of the 2022 EVERFI Empowered Seal, visit https://everfi.com/k-12/empowered-seal/ .

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI from Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to mental health to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI's Impact-as-a-ServiceTM solution and digital educational content have reached more than 45 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List. The company was also named to the 2021 GSV EdTech 150, a list of the most transformative growth companies in digital learning. Blackbaud, the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, acquired EVERFI in December of 2021. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , or Twitter @EVERFI.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks and the other risk factors occasionally set forth in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, of which free copies are available at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Media Contact

Jennifer Edgerly

EVERFI

jedgerly@everfi.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERFI, Inc.