Lower and Wyndham Engage Orchard for Power Buyer Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenders are turning to Power Buyer Orchard to turn qualified leads into homeowners. Orchard, which specializes in removing contingencies and getting buyers into their dream homes with cash-backed offers, has already signed on dozens of lender partners including Lower.com and Wyndham Capital Mortgage, as well as a number of Credit Unions across the country.

"Wyndham Capital's home purchase solution with Orchard is winning against competitive cash offers and leveling the home-buying playing field. Homebuyers are enjoying their experience at Wyndham Capital and loan officers are excited to offer Orchard's home buying products," says Jeff Douglas, CEO of Wyndham Capital Mortgage.

Here's how it works: buyers work with their lender to get pre-qualified for a loan. Once approved, customers that elect to use Orchard as their brokerage get access to the full suite of benefits. Orchard perks include the ability to eliminate contingencies and make an all-cash offer, to move right away before selling their current residence, to skip all home showings of their original property, and to get top dollar when it sells. Customers referred by their lender are also eligible for a rebate of up to $5,000 on the purchase price of their new home. There are no additional fees for customers, and no fees for the lenders who partner with Orchard.

"Orchard's services are the perfect complement for lenders hoping to turn more leads into closed loans. We give our partners the confidence of getting more customers over the finish line in a home buying process that is designed to be the most stress-free, fair and simple solution in the industry. These partnerships have already helped many buyers close on their homes, and we look forward to expanding the program," says Brett Robbins, Orchard's Head of Business Development.

Beyond traditional lenders, Orchard has also partnered with credit unions to make home buying more accessible. One such partnership is with Gulf Coast Educators FCU, a credit union that exclusively serves educators and school employees in Texas. Together, Orchard and GCEFCU are helping teachers across the state fulfill their dream of buying a home.

"I used Orchard's Move First service when I purchased my home, and I was impressed with how seamless and easy the buying and selling process was," said Matt Connell, GCEFCU's Vice President of Lending. "Our educators lead busy lives, so we are always searching for ways to save them money, time, and bring them peace of mind. Orchard's services provide all of those benefits and more, and will prove to be a valuable asset to our members."

About Orchard

In a world where buying anything has become as simple as "point, click, purchase", Orchard is bringing that same ease to life's biggest financial decision — buying a home. We combine brokerage, mortgage, title, and technology to make the obstacles that lie between our customers and the home of their dreams disappear. Orchard customers win their next home, skip the traditional home sale hassles, and ultimately get to enjoy the experience. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Oregon, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington. It's the new way to home. Learn more at https://orchard.com/

