Kroger and P&G Come Together to Uplift Women in Business and Honor Female Scholars Ahead of the Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G

LPGA tournament to tee off Thursday

CINCINNATI, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and The Procter and Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) announced today the inaugural class for their women's leadership program, the Queen City Game Changers, and named five female scholars to receive the first ever Game Changers Scholarship presented by The Kroger Co. Foundation and Always Brand.

Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G (PRNewswire)

"The Game Changers initiative is our commitment to accelerate the advancement of women in sports, business and education," said Kate Meyer, Kroger Health & Beauty Care Vice President. "From the golf course to boardrooms and classrooms, we are championing the accomplishments of women and coming together to cultivate their talent and ambition to uplift the next generation of female leaders. We are so proud to collaborate with P&G and the LPGA on this shared mission."

The Game Changers platform was developed by Kroger and P&G to champion women in sports, business, and education. This commitment includes developing a world-class women's leadership program, the Queen City Game Changers, to accelerate female advancement into executive leadership roles and creating a Game Changers Scholarship program to support multicultural women seeking advanced degrees in business and liberal arts.

"We are thrilled to welcome the world-class athletes of the LPGA back to Cincinnati, and to inspire hundreds of local women to enjoy golf and advance their careers through the Game Changers platform," said Pat Cady, P&G Sales Senior Vice President. "We are excited to partner with Kroger and the LPGA to engage and empower more than 130 women leaders from across our Queen City community."

The inaugural class of Queen City Game Changers consists of 130 women, with representation from top local companies, entrepreneurial organizations, and chambers of commerce in Greater Cincinnati. The program kicked off with a one-day event featuring Jon Moeller, P&G Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger Senior Vice President of Operations; Stuart Aitken, Kroger Senior Vice President, Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer; Annika Sorenstam, LPGA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur; Monica Turner, P&G President of North America; and Debbie Majoras, P&G President and Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer. Participants will engage in an eight-month, world-class curriculum developed by subject matter experts that includes hands-on learning and mentorship provided by assigned executive coaches from Patina, as well as one-to-one connections with Cincinnati-based senior executives and entrepreneurial leaders.

The Game Changers program is part of a movement of Cincinnati-based companies and organizations including not only Kroger and P&G, but also Cintas, Great American, St. Elizabeth, TriHealth, GE Aviation, Mortar, The Gratitude Collection, Power to Pursue, Cloverleaf, Altafiber, Chosen Foods, the Cincinnati Chapter of Next Up, and many others.

In collaboration with Greater Cincinnati colleges and universities, five young women have been selected to receive the Game Changers Scholarship, a one-year $5,000 scholarship presented by The Kroger Co. Foundation and Always Brand. The scholars were honored at a ceremony with elite golfer, Annika Sorenstam, who held a putting clinic for the scholarship recipients at the Kenwood Country Club. The scholars include:

Bryanna Hall , Northern Kentucky University .

Honesty Lyon , Wilberforce University , majoring in Mass Communications.

Caitlyn Morrow , University of Cincinnati , majoring in Psychology.

Yugandhara Nalawade, Miami University , majoring in Econometrics.

Jessica Williams , University of Dayton , majoring in Fine Arts.

The LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G will tee off on Thursday, September 8, and host many of the world's top golfers. The Championship will conclude on Sunday with an award ceremony honoring the tournament winner.

