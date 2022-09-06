VIRGO PR LAUNCHES ESPORTS PUBLIC RELATIONS DIVISION

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , an independently owned leading PR firm, announced today the launch of an Esports Public Relations division, which will work across core practice areas including corporate, consumer, digital media, and entertainment. With projected revenue nearing $1.8 billion by the end of 2022, the esports industry continues to show signs of significant growth. Virgo PR has worked with the likes of Ready Player Me, Virtex, and similar brands within this space.

As a forward-thinking public relations and marketing company, Virgo PR is regularly ahead of the curve when it comes to marketing trends. The firm works with clients to place them in mainstream news, secure important influencer relationships, and drive brand awareness. The Virgo PR team is committed to building brands and is one of the most effective public relations agencies in the space.

"Esports is a huge global phenomenon, and we see tremendous opportunity to build brands within the esports sector. From traditional media to digital media, all aspects of esports public relations, and marketing, are opportunities in which we expect to thrive. We see the esports market as a very fast-growing industry, and our esports team will offer a unique value to clients within this emerging industry," said Mike Paffmann, CEO of Virgo PR.

For more information please visit, https://virgo-pr.com/ .

ABOUT VIRGO PR

Virgo PR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, and sales to increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of public relations and marketing professionals supports brands in developing different strategies and campaigns, allowing them to understand their brand and industry better. Virgo PR provides various services that drive knowledge through industry expertise. We execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our clients' brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mike Paffmann

mikep@virgo-pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Virgo PR