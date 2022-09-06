Leading Cardiac Remote Monitoring Company Acquires Technology IP to Boost Its Robust Product Portfolio

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrepMD RMS, the premier cardiac clinical solutions company, announced today the acquisition of the intellectual property and technology assets of LindaCare, a digital health company specializing in remote monitoring.

Founded in 2015, PrepMD RMS provides tailored remote cardiac monitoring, in-office staffing and digital healthcare training solutions to clinics ranging from 20 to over 16,000 remotely monitored patients. The acquired IP enables PrepMD RMS to continue to provide the broadest service and technology-based solutions and bolster its leadership position in the remote monitoring space. PrepMD RMS offers a highly intuitive clinician-designed SaaS platform that requires minimal onboarding time and offers a variety of customization options. Additional features including best-in-class report building and physician sign-off capabilities enable clinics to optimize workflow and enhance patient care. Cardiology clinics have flexibility to sign up for this standalone software or have a dedicated IBHRE®-certified team at PrepMD RMS work within the platform to remotely monitor their patients, all with no upfront costs.

"The cardiac device remote monitoring market is growing significantly with clinicians across the globe striving to provide higher standards of care for their patients. With this IP acquisition, PrepMD RMS empowers its clients with an expanded and enhanced CIED remote monitoring technology solution", said Matt O'Neal, Co-Founder and CEO of PrepMD RMS. "PrepMD RMS continues to strengthen its position as the leading cardiac clinical solutions provider offering the best-in-class technologies and services to clinicians."

Cardiology clinics face challenges recruiting and training technical teams to manage the CIED remote monitoring burden. With an increasing need for a variety of technology and service needs in the cardiac device space, PrepMD RMS has clearly positioned itself as a leading provider of a complete portfolio of solutions.

About PrepMD RMS

Founded in 2015, PrepMD RMS is the premier cardiac clinical solutions company, combining expert human capital and technological innovation to address complex challenges faced by cardiology offices and major healthcare systems. As the one-stop shop for device clinics of all sizes, PrepMD RMS offers a portfolio of cardiac device software and service-based solutions. The IBHRE®-certified team at PrepMD RMS currently monitors over 100,000 patients across the U.S. The parent global company, PrepMD has educated over 1,000 cardiac device professionals since inception in 2009, and is an established leader in cardiac medical device training for corporations and individuals.

