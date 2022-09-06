InventHelp Inventor Develops Ear Protector for Face Masks & Face Protection (LGT-214)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to protect the area behind the ears when wearing a face mask and/or face protection," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the RELAX STRAPS. My design would increase comfort and it can be easily moved from one mask to another."

The patent-pending invention provides relief from ear pain when wearing face masks. In doing so, it helps to prevent irritation caused by the ear loops. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear masks and experience ear pain or irritation. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGT-214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

