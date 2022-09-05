InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Accessory for Vehicles (CSK-196)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and comfortable way to communicate through a vehicle window without shouting, becoming soaked or risking exposure to airborne germs," said an inventor, from Calhoun Falls, S.C., "so I invented the SHIRLEY SAFETY SYSTEM. My design can be utilized in the drive-through lane or when speaking to anyone outside of the vehicle."

The invention provides an effective way to communicate with others outside a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to shout through the glass. It also reduces the risk of being exposed to airborne germs and it helps to prevent rain from entering the window. The invention features a safe and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

