White Castle Bringing the Bacon and the Heat Along with Other Special Offers for Fall

Coupons and other details to be shared on whitecastle.com, in social media and through Craver Nation in the White Castle app

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mix in a little bit of football, the annual color change of leaves, and a whole lot of White Castle and you have the makings of a pleasant autumn. The iconic hamburger chain has some craveable deals lined up for September, October and November including free food, discounted prices, and buy one, get one free (BOGO) offers that are sure to make fall even more enjoyable for those who crave White Castle.

White Castle has craveable deals in September, October and November, including free food, discounts and BOGO offers.

"We're all treats and no tricks when it comes to making sure our Cravers are getting the best dining experience possible," said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "One of our top priorities remains providing families a variety of high-quality menu items at a great price point that will leave Cravers satisfied."

White Castle is making sure you get your fair share of cheese this fall. Cravers can grab the Cheesy 10 Sack for only $8.99 ($9.99 in NJ/NY), a special offer that runs now through the end of November.

Some of the offers are available only to members of the Craver Nation customer loyalty program in the White Castle app. Craver Nation is free and simple to join. More information can be found at whitecastle.com/download-app.

Special Offers (no coupon necessary)

Occasion Offer Date Veterans Day Free Combo Meal 1 – 6 for all veterans November 11

Delivery Offers (available on White Castle's social media and/or website)

Occasion Offer Date Back to school $5 Off $25+ orders (all delivery partners) August 24-September 10 Labor Day $3 off $20+ orders (Grubhub only) September 1-7 Labor Day $3 off $20+ orders (DoorDash only) September 2-5 Halloween week $5 off any Crave Clutch (all delivery partners) October 24-31

Value Offers (details at whitecastle.com/value-offers)

Offer Dates BOGO free 1921 BBQ Bacon Slider September 3 BOGO free waffle breakfast sandwich September 5-11 Free small coffee (no purchase necessary) October 1

Craver Nation Member Offers

(available through Craver Nation in the White Castle app)

Order type Offer Dates Mobile 20% off mobile orders September 1-30 At Castle 2 breakfast sliders for $2 (5 a.m. – 10 a.m.) September 1-30 At Castle BOGO 5 cheese sliders (9 p.m. – 3 a.m.) September 1-30 At Castle BOGO 1921 Slider September 1-30

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family-owned business for 101 years. Based in Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider® in 1921. Today White Castle owns and operates more than 350 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customers' cravings morning, noon and night and sells its famous fare in retail stores nationwide. The Original Slider, named in 2014 as Time magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time," is served alongside a menu of creatively crafted Sliders and other mouthwatering food options, including White Castle's Impossible™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as the "Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger." White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company owning and operating its own meat processing plants, bakeries and frozen-food processing plants. In 2021, 100 years after the first Slider was sold, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of its team members, more than 1 in 4 of whom have worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and also for its faithful fans ("Cravers"), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app, available at iTunes App Store or Google Play, makes it easy for Cravers to access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. They can also have their orders delivered using one of White Castle's delivery partners. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

