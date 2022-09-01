TRANSTEX Favorably Settles its Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against WABCO Holdings, Inc. and Laydon Composites Ltd.

TRANSTEX Favorably Settles its Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against WABCO Holdings, Inc. and Laydon Composites Ltd.

WABCO Holdings, Inc. and Laydon Composites Ltd. reach a settlement with TRANSTEX over the former's manufacturing and selling of aerodynamic trailer side skirts that infringe on TRANSTEX patents

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TRANSTEX, a leader of innovation in the transportation industry for over 20 years, announces that it has settled its lawsuit against WABCO Holdings, Inc. and Laydon Composites Ltd. for patent infringement. TRANSTEX is pleased with the successful conclusion of this matter.

TRANSTEX Favorably Settles its Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against WABCO Holdings, Inc. and Laydon Composites Ltd. (CNW Group/TRANSTEX Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The case, TRANSTEX LLC, et al. v. WABCO Holdings Inc. et al., Civil Case No. 2:17-12793 (E.D. Mich.), was brought to enforce United States Patent Numbers 7,748,772; 7,887,120; 7,942,467; 7,942,469; 7,942,471; 8,292,351; 8,449,017; and 8,678,474. The Patents-in-Suit cover TRANSTEX's innovative resilient trailer skirts, such as its EDGE SKIRTS® & ez-EDGE SKIRTS.

"We are happy with the settlement deal reached with WABCO and Laydon," said Mathieu Boivin, TRANSTEX's CEO. "As we have stated before, we are firm believers in innovation through research and development to ensure our customers obtain the best fuel efficiency results in the industry, which is why we will stand by our intellectual property."

TRANSTEX respects intellectual property rights, and it has a large international portfolio of patents, which are listed at https://transtex-llc.com/patents/. TRANSTEX will continue to vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights.

TRANSTEX's line of EDGE aerodynamic devices are sustainable solutions selected by heavy-duty commercial fleets to reduce fuel consumption and GHG emissions. EDGE SKIRTS® are highly engineered and heavily tested for best in-class performance.

Find out more about EDGE SKIRTS® here.

About TRANSTEX

TRANSTEX develops and manufactures leading-edge trailer aerodynamic solutions that offer fleets the ability to significantly reduce fuel consumption. A pioneer manufacturer of aerodynamic products, TRANSTEX delivers innovative offerings that improve customers' bottom line. Located in Indianapolis and operating in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, TRANSTEX has been serving the transportation industry for over 20 years. For additional information, please visit www.transtex-llc.com.

TRANSTEX Inc. Logo (CNW Group/TRANSTEX Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRANSTEX Inc.