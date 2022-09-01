Princess Cruises Offers Something Everyone Will Love with The Love Boat Sale

Guests Booking Cruises and Cruisetours Sailing in 2023 & Beyond Score $765 Value, which includes $100 Shore Excursions Credit, Drinks, Wi-Fi & More

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruising, "life's sweetest reward," just set a new course for adventure and love with Princess Cruises' The Love Boat Sale, starting today and running through October 31, 2022.

Guests will find fares they'll like and a value they'll love when booking 2023 (and beyond) cruises and cruisetours to Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the California Coast, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and Canada/New England. They'll receive $765 value when booking during The Love Boat Sale, which includes $100 shore excursion credit.

The sale celebrates the cruise line's past connection to "The Love Boat," where Princess cruise ships were the romantic backdrop for the iconic series, as well as "The Real Love Boat," the upcoming reality dating adventure inspired by the show, debuting on CBS October 5, and hosted by husband-and-wife team Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell. "The Real Love Boat" is also set onboard a Princess ship, Regal Princess, sailing through the dreamy Mediterranean.

Here's how The Love Boat Sale works:

Guests who book during The Love Boat Sale with Princess Plus – a cruise fare that adds highly desired amenities including drinks, Wi-Fi and crew appreciation, or Princess Premier – which includes everything offered in Princess Plus, plus multi-device Wi-Fi, specialty dining, a photo package and Princess Prizes – will receive a $100 shore excursions credit per person.

The $765 value is based on a seven-day cruise booked with Princess Plus, with the added shore excursions credit, so those booking longer cruises and/or Princess Premier save even more.

The Love Boat Sale runs from September 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 and is available to residents 21 years of age and older of the United States & D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Bermuda. General terms and further details of The Love Boat Sale can be found at www.princess.com.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless personalized vacation, giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

