Invesco High Income Trust II, and Invesco Senior Income Trust Declare Dividends

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of each of Invesco High Income Trust II and Invesco Senior Income Trust (each, a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") today declared the following dividends:

EX-DATE 09/14/22 RECORD DATE

09/15/22 REINVEST DATE

09/30/22 PAYABLE DATE

09/30/22 Name of Closed-End

Management Investment Company Ticker Monthly Dividend Amount Per Share Change From Prior Distribution Invesco High Income Trust II VLT $0.09641 - Invesco Senior Income Trust VVR $0.0260 -















The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE: VVR) (the "Fund") approved an increase in the monthly distribution amount payable to common shareholders pursuant to the Fund's Managed Distribution Plan (the "Plan"). Effective April 1, 2022, the Fund will pay its monthly dividend to common shareholders at a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.026 per share, an increase from a stated fixed monthly distribution amount of $0.021 per share.

Effective August 1, 2018, the Board of Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT) approved a Managed Distribution Plan (the "VLT Plan") for the Fund, whereby the Fund increased its monthly dividend to common shareholders to a stated fixed monthly distribution amount based on a distribution rate of 8.5 percent of the closing market price per share as of August 1, 2018, the date the VLT Plan became effective. The VVR Plan and the VLT Plan are collectively referred to herein as the "Plans."

The Plans are intended to provide shareholders with a consistent, but not guaranteed, periodic cash payment from each Fund, regardless of when or whether income is earned, or capital gains are realized. The Plans may have the effect of narrowing the discount between each Fund's market price and the net asset value ("NAV") of each Fund's common shares, but there is no assurance that the Plans will be effective in this regard.

1 A portion of this distribution is estimated to be from a return of principal rather than net income. The 19(a) Notice referenced below provides more information and can be found on the Invesco website at www.invesco.com

If a Fund's investment income is not sufficient to cover the Fund's intended monthly distribution, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level under its Plan. A Fund may at times distribute more than its income and net realized gains; therefore, a portion of the

distribution may result in a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example,

when some or all of the money that shareholders invested in a Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect a Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." No conclusions should be drawn about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's distributions or from the terms of its Plan.

In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 and an exemptive order granted to the Funds by the Securities and Exchange Commission, each Fund will provide its shareholders of record on each distribution date with a 19(a) Notice and issue an accompanying press release disclosing the sources of its dividend payment when a distribution includes anything other than net investment income.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in 19(a) Notices are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its full fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell them how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. Information on the Funds' 19(a) Notices can be found at www.invesco.com.

The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2022 will be made after the end of the year.

The Plans will be subject to periodic review by each Fund's Board, and a Fund's Board may terminate or amend the terms of its Plan at any time without prior notice to the Fund's shareholders. The amendment or termination of a Fund's Plan could have an adverse effect on the market price of such Fund's common shares.

The amount of dividends paid by the Funds may vary from time to time. Past amounts of dividends are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

Investing involves risk and it is possible to lose money on any investment in the Trust.

For additional information, shareholders of the closed end fund may call Invesco at 800-983-0903.

