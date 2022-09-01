CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and Charles Schwab Launch Charles Schwab Foundation CFP® Certification Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center"), Schwab Advisor Services and the Charles Schwab Foundation announced today the launch of a collaborative scholarship to assist individuals pursuing CFP® certification in underrepresented populations in the profession. The Charles Schwab Foundation CFP® Certification Scholarship is part of the Schwab Advisor Services' efforts to cultivate a more diverse pipeline of future RIA talent.

CFP Board Center for Financial Planning (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"By deepening our collaboration with Schwab Advisor Services and the Charles Schwab Foundation, we aim to reach more underrepresented groups and educate students about career opportunities in financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The contributions from this partnership have already made an enduring impact on increasing diversity in the profession and will continue to help open the doors for future talent."

The launch of the Charles Schwab Foundation CFP® Certification Scholarship follows the Schwab Advisor Services and the Charles Schwab Foundation's expansion of their Founding Sponsorship of the Center via a four-year grant, announced in June 2022.

"We have long sought to effect positive change in the financial planning profession through outreach and financial assistance initiatives," said Bernie Clark, head of Schwab Advisor Services. "This scholarship not only reflects our commitment to uplifting diverse financial planners, but it also underscores how pivotal we consider CFP Board to be in building a financial planning profession that more accurately reflects the racial and ethnic diversity of the United States. In teaming up with the Center, we are proud to raise awareness of the RIA industry and open doors for future talent."

The scholarship will award up to 16 awards per year, with up to $10,000 to be awarded per student seeking to complete an undergraduate-level CFP Board Registered Program, or up to $5,000 per student seeking to complete a certificate-level CFP Board Registered Program. At least 50% of the award recipients will be from an underrepresented population within the financial planning profession in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or veteran status, and/or must have a demonstrated financial need.

The deadline to apply for a scholarship award is September 30, 2022. The application and further information about the Charles Schwab Foundation CFP® Certification Scholarship can be found on CFP Board's website at CFP.net/Scholarships.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.



ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.