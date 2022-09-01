Cetera Welcomes Cramer Capital Management

$140 million Kansas City team joins Cetera Advisor Networks from Commonwealth

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Cramer Capital Management has affiliated with Cetera Advisor Networks. Led by founders Bruce and Dawn Cramer, the Kansas City-based team was formerly affiliated with Commonwealth Financial Network and manages $140 million for clients. Cramer Capital Management provides custom, client-based financial planning, focusing on both families and businesses. The addition of Cramer Capital Management is the latest recruiting win for Cetera, which attracted a record $3.6 billion in assets in the second quarter of 2022.

Cetera Financial Group (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"After careful contemplation and due diligence, we are proud to affiliate our business with Cetera Advisor Networks," Bruce and Dawn Cramer said. "We look forward to a closer relationship with our broker-dealer, and to the sophisticated growth resources that will help our business reach new heights. The open access to senior management and personalized support Cetera will provide are among many benefits that make this affiliation a logical choice for our business, our team and our clients."

"We continue to attract financial professionals seeking a deeper connection and better support from their firm affiliation," said John Pierce, Cetera's head of business development. "Financial professionals are increasingly looking for guidance and expertise to empower meaningful and sustainable growth – both organic and inorganic. We welcome Bruce and Dawn to the Cetera family and are confident their business will thrive."

Bruce and Dawn are heavily involved in multiple business and charitable organizations in the Kansas City community. They serve on multiple boards of directors, including Clay County Economic Development, American Diabetes Association of KC, Newhouse Shelter, and Hillcrest Ministries. Together, they have raised $550,000 over six years for the American Diabetes Association and Newhouse Women's Shelter – including hosting an annual charity event at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Most recently, Dawn was appointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners by the Missouri governor.

For more information about Cramer Capital Management, visit https://www.cramercapitalmanagement.com/.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group