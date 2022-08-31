Flourish Ventures Adds New Talent and Opens San Francisco Office

Early-Stage Global Investors Provide Additional Support for Fintech Entrepreneurs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global venture capital firm Flourish announced the addition of two new senior hires and new office expansion into San Francisco. Tyler Mann, formerly of Greenoaks Capital, joins the team as Head of Global Legal and John Onwualu, formerly of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and SoFi, joins as Principal on the US investment team.

"We're thrilled to add exceptional talent to our team and expand our roots into San Francisco," said Emmalyn Shaw, managing partner, Flourish. "With the macroeconomic changes taking place, we believe it's more important than ever to help visionary entrepreneurs level the playing field in the financial services sector. Tyler and John both share our passion for supporting innovative and seasoned entrepreneurs whose companies drive significant financial returns and create more inclusive global financial services."

Flourish's newest team members add to the firm's breadth of experience:

Tyler Mann : Overseeing the firm's legal efforts across the globe, Tyler brings international legal experience across both corporate and private equity and will serve as a valuable resource for our entrepreneurs and portfolio companies. He joins Flourish from Greenoaks Capital, a global venture capital firm where he worked as Associate General Counsel. Prior to Greenoaks, Tyler served as a Corporate Associate at Gunderson Dettmer where he represented investors and venture-backed companies on venture and debt financings, M&A and other general corporate matters. Tyler kicked off his legal career at DLA Piper where he focused on international M&A.





John Onwualu : With experience across corporate finance, investing and public sector, John brings a strong belief in the power of technology to advance financial health and will focus on the US market. John joined Flourish from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. government's $60B development finance institution, where he was the Managing Director. During his tenure, John built and led the agency's first direct equity investment group. Prior to DFC, John drove business operations and M&A initiatives at leading digital lender, SoFi. John launched his career at Morgan Stanley where he spent six years in rotation through Emerging Markets Credit Trading, Investment Banking (where he covered the Banking Services sector) and Consumer Leveraged Finance.

With $500M in patient capital under management, Flourish invests in fintech startups that advance financial health and prosperity for individuals and small businesses. Our global portfolio of more than 70 companies including Alloy, Chime, Fair Money, Flutterwave, GrabFinancial, Hummingbird, Kin Insurance, M2P, Neon, ShopUp, Skipify, Unit and Zest, among other high-growth companies. Flourish works alongside industry thought leaders, policy workers and regulators to better understand the needs of the underserved and create systemic change to help foster a fair, more inclusive economy. Flourish's new office is located at 140 South Park, San Francisco. Find out more at: https://flourishventures.com/ .

