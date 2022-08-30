Washington Speakers Bureau Adds Bestselling Author, Rocket Scientist, and Expert on Creativity, Innovation, and Critical Thinking, Ozan Varol, to Exclusive Roster: Immediately Available for Bookings

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great enthusiasm that the Washington Speakers Bureau announces the addition of Ozan Varol - #1 Bestselling Author of Think Like a Rocket Scientist and one of the world's foremost experts in creativity, innovation, and critical thinking - to our exclusive speakers roster.

Ozan Varol (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to welcome Ozan to the WSB team," shared WSB President Ryan Heil. "His proven Moonshot thought process allows audiences across multiple industries to achieve extraordinary results while embracing uncertainty." Ozan, a rocket scientist turned award-winning professor, is one of the most innovative minds and dominant voices on the future of work today.

In his keynote, Ozan helps audiences understand the Moonshot Thinking process that will help them imagine the perceivably unimaginable and solve the seemingly unsolvable. Ozan is a master at simplifying complex topics and thoughtfully highlights the parallels between complicated scientific breakthroughs and personal achievements. With his hard-won wisdom and entertaining wit, Ozan captivates audiences and offers them practical insights they can immediately implement to level up in work and life.

Ozan is trusted by both start-ups and Fortune 500 giants such as Microsoft, Deloitte, Salesforce, and Adidas. In a time of pandemic-induced disruptions and continuous change, Ozan expertly advises companies and individuals on how to stay at the forefront of change, sharing research-backed tools and tactics for accelerating innovation in the post-pandemic world of work. Ozan's shared insight fosters a more engaged and motivated workforce, avoiding burnout and thriving in uncertain conditions.

Ozan's #1 bestselling book Think Like a Rocket Scientist: Simple Strategies You Can Use to Make Giant Leaps in Work and Life has been named one of Amazon's Top 20 business books, one of Inc.com's "6 Business Books You Need to Read in 2020 (according to Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, and Adam Grant)," and was previously Adam Grant's #1 pick of top 20 leadership books. As #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel Pink shared, "When the stakes are high, the unknowns are threatening, and the problems seem insurmountable, you need a superhero — which means you need Ozan Varol."

To book Varol for your next conference, meeting, or corporate engagement, visit:

https://www.wsb.com/speakers/ozan-varol/

WSB is the world's largest talent agency focusing solely on the corporate speaking and lecture circuit. For more than 40 years, we have represented the very best keynote speakers from a variety of fields, from fortune 100 CEOs, to athletes, coaches, authors, presidents, prime ministers, and thought leaders. We remain the first choice of the world's pre-eminent speakers through our relentless focus on integrity, discretion, and care of our speakers and our customers. We have been fortunate to have had the pleasure to represent 3 former U.S. Presidents, 6 former British Prime Ministers, 5 former Secretaries of State, iconic authors, business leaders, and countless others of the most impactful voices of the last 40 years.

Media Contact: marketing@wsb.com or 833-972-8255

Related Links

Washington Speakers Bureau logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Speakers Bureau) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Washington Speakers Bureau