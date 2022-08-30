Marco's Pizza® Adopts SOCi as its Local Store Marketing Platform

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc., the marketing platform for multi-location brands, and Marco's Pizza announced today that the national pizza brand will utilize its local store marketing platform systemwide.

As the nation's fastest-growing pizza brand* with more than 1,100 locations, Marco's continues to accelerate franchise expansion with more than 200 stores in various stages of development. As franchise development surges and Marco's sets its sights on becoming the No. 4 brand in pizza, it turned to SOCi to raise brand awareness within its communities across the country.

SOCi helps streamline and expand Marco's localized marketing strategy, including local listings, social, and reputation management. Additionally, Marco's is tapping SOCi for insights through SOCi Listening to gain a better understanding of consumer sentiment around the very large and growing pizza industry to improve the customer experience.

"As we continue to expand our franchise presence, we knew we needed a platform with the tools and functionality to manage and positively impact our digital presence," said Chris Tussing, CMO of Marco's Pizza. "With the support of the SOCi team, we've been able to provide stores the platform and support needed to manage, create, market, and promote relevant local information and content to better reach customers in their individual trade areas."

SOCi's platform has also enabled Marco's to execute local paid social campaigns. "The platform provides individual franchisees the functionality to launch locally targeted paid social campaigns, which was a specific capability that franchisees were asking for and an important component for why Marco's selected SOCi," said Tussing.

"SOCi's top priority is to provide our customers with the tools and strategic insight they need to succeed. We understand that managing and maintaining a localized digital marketing strategy across thousands of locations is no easy feat," said Afif Khoury, founder and CEO of SOCi. "This is why we equip our customers with the resources and support they need to feel empowered to deliver a localized marketing strategy at scale."

To learn more about how SOCi's all-in-one platform helps brands design industry-leading localized marketing strategies, visit www.meetsoci.com .

For more information on Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or call 866-731-8209 to speak with Shannon Iverson , Vice President of Franchise Sales.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Marco's Pizza is America's Most Loved and Most Trusted Pizza Brand, according to the 2019 Harris Poll EquiTrend® Study. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,100 stores in 33 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Most recently, Marco's Pizza was ranked No. 2 in the Pizza category on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 "Franchise 500" ranking, and No. 4 in the Fastest Growing category on Restaurant Business' 2021 "Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains" ranking. Other recent accolades include a first-time presence on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, ranked No. 40 on QSR's Top 50 and has been featured five consecutive years on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com.

