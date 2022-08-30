IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE22) Reveals Program Covering 250+ Hours of Quantum Computing Research, Technologies, Developments, and Training

Quantum computing breakthroughs and solutions are explored via presentations, workshops, tutorials, panels, keynotes, and exhibitions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering (QCE22), today unveils its action-packed 2022 conference program for the upcoming five-day event taking place 18 - 23 September 2022, live at the Omni Interlocken Hotel in Broomfield, Colorado, and virtually. Bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of the industry behind it, attendees at IEEE Quantum Week will experience a dynamic program set to deliver cutting-edge developments in quantum research, practice, applications, education, and training.

Registration is open for IEEE Quantum Week at https://web.cvent.com/event/41315fca-fab0-4847-8bcd-ca0e07d2c849/summary .

The third annual IEEE Quantum Week will deliver five dynamic days of programming that includes 9 world-class keynote speakers, over 23 exciting exhibits, 25 workforce-building tutorials, 16 community-building workshops, 70+ technical paper presentations, 60 innovative posters, 13 stimulating panels, and Birds-of-a-Feather sessions.

"IEEE Quantum Week is a unique gathering for a broad and diverse community of researchers, developers, end users, and learners, spanning academia, industry, and government to bridge the gap between theory and practice," said Greg Byrd, QCE22 general chair. "We're thrilled to provide a space where partnerships can be forged, ultimately leading to quantum-based solutions to the most challenging problems. All are welcome to learn, contribute, and lead in this dynamic, exciting world of quantum computing and engineering."

IEEE Quantum Week 2022's keynote speakers are:

Chris Monroe — Co-founder and Chief Scientist, IonQ, and Gilhuly Family Presidential Distinguished Professor, Duke University

Stephanie Wehner — Antoni van Leeuwenhoek Professor in Quantum Information, TU Delft

Mercedes Gimeno-Segovia — VP of System Architecture, PsiQuantum

Fred Chong — Seymour Goodman Professor, University of Chicago , and Chief Scientist for Software, ColdQuanta

Ilyas Khan — Founder, Cambridge Quantum, and CEO, Quantinuum

Anna Grasselino — Senior Scientist, Fermilab

Katie Pizzolato — Director, IBM Quantum Strategy and Applications Research

Michael J. Biercuk — CEO and Founder, Q-CTRL, and professor of quantum physics and technology, University of Sydney

Wim van Dam — Principal Researcher, Microsoft Quantum Systems group

Visit IEEE Quantum Week to download the conference program, see the full list of speakers and abstracts, and view all event news including sponsors and exhibitors.

Register here to be a part of IEEE Quantum Week 2022.

The IEEE Quantum Week 2022 Registration Package includes virtual access to IEEE Quantum Week as well as on-demand access to all recorded events until 30 November 2022. The IEEE Quantum Week schedule will take place during Mountain Daylight Time (MDT).

IEEE Quantum Week 2022 is co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society, IEEE Communications Society, IEEE Council of Superconductivity, IEEE Future Directions Quantum Initiative, IEEE Photonics Society, IEEE Technology and Engineering Management Society, IEEE Electronics Packaging Society, IEEE Signal Processing Society, IEEE Electron Device Society, and IEEE Consumer Technology Society.

