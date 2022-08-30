Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® Raises Awareness of Rail Safety During Rail Safety Month

Pacific Surfliner and California Operation Lifesaver will kick off Rail Safety Month on September 1

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Rail Safety Month and U.S. Rail Safety Week in September, the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will partner with California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL) to spread awareness about the importance of safety around train tracks.

"Keeping people safe is an important priority for the Pacific Surfliner," said Jason Jewell, interim managing director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency. "We are proud to be partnering with California Operation Lifesaver to raise awareness and provide information on staying safe near train tracks for our Southern California community."

Digital tools are available at PacificSurfliner.com/RailSafety, including activities for kids, lesson plans for teachers and parents, and downloadable presentations developed by Operation Lifesaver and California Operation Lifesaver (CAOL), two non-profit entities that work year-round to promote rail safety.

The Pacific Surfliner has also teamed up with the Los Angeles Angels to promote rail safety with a radio spot encouraging fans to follow safety rules and practices when near train tracks. Fans can hear the radio spot during the month of September on Angels Radio 830AM KLAA.

September is Rail Safety Month in California, and September 19 – 25, 2022 is U.S. Rail Safety Week across the nation. California has the highest number of rail related fatalities in the United States due to highway-rail grade crossing and trespassing incidents, according to CAOL and the Federal Railroad Administration.

Follow simple safety rules whenever around train tracks, including:

Never walk on or along train tracks; it's illegal, trespassing, and highly dangerous.

Cross train tracks only at designated pedestrian or roadway crossings and obey all warning signs and signals.

Stay alert around tracks. Don't do anything that would prevent you from hearing an approaching train, such as listening to headphones or talking on the phone.

When boarding, remember to stay behind the marked safety line on the station platform and use handholds as you board.

Report suspicious items, persons, or activity immediately to the Amtrak Police Department by approaching a uniformed officer, calling (800) 331-0008, sending a text to APD11 (27311), or by calling 911.

The Pacific Surfliner, in partnership with Operation Lifesaver, Amtrak, CalTrans, and Metrolink, will host free public events at the Fullerton Transportation Center during Rail Safety Week. Events will take place September 22-25 and feature a variety of presentations, informational booths, themed train cars, and more.

For more information about rail safety or to request a free rail safety presentation, visit PacificSurfliner.com/RailSafety, CAOperationlifesaver.com , or OLI.org .

