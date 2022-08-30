Allinial Global Selects Vertical IQ to Bring Industry Intelligence to Accounting Firms

Partnership gives Allinial Global Alliance members access to Vertical IQ's industry insights

ATLANTA and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allinial Global, an international accounting association with over 250 member firms in almost 100 countries, has selected Vertical IQ, a leading Industry Intelligence solution, to be its premier partner. This two-year partnership will allow Allinial Global's member firms full access to Vertical IQ's specialized industry profiles for business valuation, client advisory services, and business development.

"After doing the research, we decided to partner with Vertical IQ because it provided all the necessary functions that we were looking for. We needed to replace our previous solution and wanted to improve our members' experience," said Lara Joseph, EVP of Member Services for Allinial Global. "It is a much more user-friendly platform and covers broader information with greater detail."

Covering more than 97 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ's Industry Intelligence prepares its users with credibility, readiness, and specialized industry knowledge to feel confident when meeting with clients. The partnership with Allinial Global gives Vertical IQ the opportunity to expand on its relationships with accounting firms both nationally and internationally.

"I'm excited to work with Allinial Global because it deepens our relationship with the accounting industry and broadens our global reach," said Susan Bell, co-founder and Chief Sales Officer for Vertical IQ. "Providing Vertical IQ as a benefit to member firms in this premier association allows them to unlock timely, relevant insights that can help them win more business as trusted advisors, incorporate industry data in business valuations, and provide focused content to be used throughout the engagement process."

Allinial Global Alliance firms can immediately access the Vertical IQ platform as a member benefit. Contact your Allinial Global account manager for more information.

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether pitching a local brewery or a national biotech company, successful sales, marketing, and customer success teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or client's business challenges before, during, and after meetings. Covering over 560 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 97 percent of the U.S. economy and Canada, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships.

About Allinial Global

Allinial Global is a member-based association dedicated to the success of independent accounting and consulting firms. Founded in 1969, this strategic affiliation of legally independent accounting firms has a mission to foster the independence, profitability, and continuous improvement of its members. Allinial Global is two hundred and fifty-six members strong and growing, with locations throughout the world generating over $4.5 billion in collective revenues. With dedicated regional liaisons who have extensive connections throughout the Americas, EMEIA (Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa), and the Asia Pacific region, members of Allinial Global are committed to providing the most agile, flexible, and client-centric solutions anywhere, anytime.

