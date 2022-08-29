Studio Center Recognized as the Top-Rated Video Company in Virginia by CLUTCH

The company was also recognized as the 15th overall in providing creative

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Center, a nationally acclaimed and award-winning firm specializing in content creation, distribution, and measurement, is proud to be recognized as the top-rated video production company in the Commonwealth of Virginia by Clutch, the country's leading B2B ratings and reviews platform.

Studio Center also ranked 15th out of 150 companies for the company's excellence in providing a wide variety of creative services to its clients including marketing and website design and development.

Every year, Clutch recognizes the highest-ranking companies across different industries and categories in each state. "Each awardee showcased unmatched expertise, commitment, and thoughtful leadership. Case studies, client testimonials, and social media presence are all taken into close consideration during the extensive evaluation process."

Commenting about the Clutch Award and recognition, William "Woody" Prettyman, Studio Center's CEO, said, "We are all blown away by this terrific news! This is truly an unbelievable honor and I'm so proud of my entire team!"

About Studio Center

Studio Center is a 55-year-old, nationally acclaimed media firm specializing in content creation, distribution, and measurement. The Studio Center brand is renowned both for its high-end work and unmatched customer service. The company has eight successful divisions: Video, Audio, Talent, Web Design and Development, Media Strategy and Fulfillment, The Studio Center Network, Studio Center Entertainment, and Social Media Management. Studio Center is a privately owned company that operates in four different locations, headquartered in Virginia Beach (two locations) with hubs in Washington, DC, and Richmond, VA.

