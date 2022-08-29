Michael Egidi Joins WNC's Investor Relations Group

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today the appointment of Michael Egidi as vice president of investor relations.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael Egidi to WNC," said Christine Cormier, executive vice president of fund management and investor relations. "Michael's extensive experience in the affordable housing space and sophisticated financial background will prove invaluable to WNC in our outreach and ongoing communications with our institutional investors and other strategic partners."

Egidi brings more than 12 years of affordable housing finance experience to his new role with WNC. Prior to joining the company, he worked as a director and team lead of multi-investor/equity originations and underwriting at a multinational financial services holding company. During a professional career that spans more than 20 years, Egidi has managed the origination, underwriting and closing of low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) multi-investor fund investments, and led fund level bridge loan facilities to support community development strategy, as well as Community Reinvestment Act investing and lending goals. He has managed client relationships with regional and national syndication partners and was involved in the underwriting and closing of more than $2 billion in LIHTC investments.

Egidi earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in business administration from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $15.2 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,700 properties in 48 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact:

Damon Elder

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1377

damon@spotlightmarcom.com

