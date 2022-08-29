InventHelp Inventor Develops Soothing Heartbeat Simulating Device (AAT-1771)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple soothing device to simulate the sound and vibrations of a beating heart," said an inventor, from Hampton, Ga., "so I invented the BEAT OF MY HEART. My design could create the calming sensation of being held."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a unique device for simulating a heartbeat. The device can be positioned on or within a mattress, pillow, jewelry or other item. As a result, it helps to soothe and comfort the user. The invention features a unique and comforting design that is easy to use so it is ideal for babies, adults, hospital or hospice patients, grieving family members, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-1771, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp