Independence Contract Drilling Awarded #1 Ranking for Service and Professionalism in EnergyPoint Research's Land Drilling Customer Satisfaction Survey for the Fifth Consecutive Year

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) was recognized with the top ranking for service and professionalism in EnergyPoint Research's 2022 Land Drilling Customer Satisfaction Survey published August 25, 2022. This independent annual survey is the industry benchmark for measuring customer satisfaction across the land contract drilling industry and is comprised of thousands of in-depth evaluations.

Anthony Gallegos, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented "This is the fifth year in a row we have earned the top ranking for service and professionalism in EnergyPoint Research's Land Drilling Customer Satisfaction Survey and the second year in a row that we have been one of the top three land drilling contractors recognized for overall customer satisfaction.

We are very proud of our Pad-Optimal, Super-Spec rig fleet and the value proposition it provides to all of our stakeholders. Earning this recognition from our customers again this year is a testament to each ICD employee's continued commitment to our Core Values and providing the safest and most reliable contract drilling services. It is intentional that we pursue and achieve high levels of customer satisfaction while providing fit-for-purpose equipment staffed by trained, motivated and dedicated ICD employees.

Since the pandemic trough, we have increased our operating rig count by more than 500%, the fastest percentage ramp up in our industry. I am very pleased that ICD continues to maintain the highest quality of operations in our customers' eyes in the face of this unprecedented growth, and we thank our customers for their trust and their business. With our refinancing completed earlier this year, we are adding more 300 Series rigs to our operating fleet and look forward to continuing to meet our customers' growing drilling rig requirements as this current upcycle unfolds."

About EnergyPoint Research

EnergyPoint Research provides independent research regarding the customer satisfaction of suppliers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 2003, the firm publishes annual customer satisfaction ratings and rankings in six industry segments, including: onshore drilling, offshore drilling, oilfield services, oilfield products, midstream services and gasoline retailers. For more information regarding EnergyPoint Research or its independent oilfield supplier surveys, visit the company's website at www.energypointresearch.com or contact the company at info@energypointresearch.com.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of Pad-Optimal, Super-Spec ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

E-mail inquiries to: investor.relations@icdrilling.com

Phone inquiries: (281) 598-1211

