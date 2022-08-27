Stop Senate Bill 930 -- A Message from The Wall Las Memorias (TWLM) Access To Prevention Advocacy Intervention & Treatment (APAIT) & Minority AIDS Project (MAP)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

AN OPEN LETTER TO:

Honorable Anthony Rendon, Speaker

California State Assembly

State Capitol, Room 219

Sacrament, CA 95814

Dear Honorable Speaker Rendon,

Recently, Senate Bill 930, which would extend alcohol sales to 4:00 a.m. in West Hollywood, Palm Springs, and San Francisco, died in an Assembly Floor vote. It needs to be a dead issue once and for all.

This is the fourth attempt by Senator Wiener claiming that the measure is needed to get struggling businesses back on their feet and help unify the LGBTQ communities in West Hollywood, Palm Springs, and San Francisco—which is far from the truth.

The only beneficiaries from this legislation are bar owners and alcohol companies. Most of the support for the 4:00 a.m. alcohol sales extension in West Hollywood comes from outsiders who do not reflect the community that this legislation would impact. This bill is an afront to LGBTQ communities of color which suffer from harm due to overuse of alcohol and other substance uses.

Some of the biggest challenges that our underserved communities face are poor mental health, high HIV and STDs infection rates, and now Monkeypox—not to mention the potential for increases of DUIs and domestic violence. This bill would create even more damage to our already marginalized communities.

As trusted leaders representing LGBTQ communities of color, we urge you to once and for all end this bill of destruction of the health and welfare of our communities.

In solidarity,

Richard Zaldivar

The Wall Las Memorias

Jury Candelario

Access To Prevention Advocacy Intervention & Treatment

Rev. Russell Thornhill

Minority AIDS Project

Media Contact: Richard Zaldivar 323 712-0180

View original content:

SOURCE The Wall Las Memorias, Access To Prevention Advocacy Intervention & Treatment, & Minority AIDS Project