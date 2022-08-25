Titan Introduces Industry-First Ultimate Flex Technology™ at Farm Progress 2022

New tire technology, initially available for sprayers, creates universal solution for tire replacements

QUINCY, Ill., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan International, Inc. (Titan) is excited to introduce its newest tire technology, Ultimate Flex Technology™ (UFT™), at Farm Progress 2022. Initially available for sprayer applications, the latest innovation combines the elements of conventional, Increased Flexion (IF) and Very High Flexion (VF) tires to create a universal solution. Titan UFT tires will allow farmers to quickly replace any sprayer tire without having to worry about what other standard, IF, or VF tires are on the other wheel positions. It is also going to allow dealers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to reduce quantities and complexities in their inventory.

"We wanted to create a simple solution for farmers, dealers and OEMs," said Scott Sloan, Ag Product Manager, Titan. "Our thought was why don't we make a tire that's capable of all three applications — conventional, IF and VF. This makes it easier to quickly replace any sprayer tire, without sacrificing performance."

Tires that meet UFT classification are approved to run at 40 percent lower inflation pressures as a standard tire, which can help reduce soil compaction. If being used as a replacement tire, UFT tires must meet the inflation pressures of the other tires already installed on the machine. This tire provides all the benefits of VF tires, which can carry the same weight as standard tires, but up to 40 percent lower inflation pressures.

UFT tires can be set up to fit the customers application and field conditions. For instance, if a customer is running a sprayer with a 1,200-gallon tank they can have the inflation pressure set to 78 PSI like a conventional tire. However, if they are looking to decrease ground-bearing pressure, they may want to set the pressure to 64 PSI, which would be similar to an IF tire, or 50 PSI for a VF tire. This would be particularly useful in wet clay soils where compaction has the greatest impact on yield.

Initial Sizes

The new technology is currently available in Titan's flagship R-1 row crop sprayer line: the Goodyear Ultra Sprayer . Initial sizes will include the 380/90R46 and 380/105R50. Plans to expand into different sizes and applications are in final development and will be announced at a later date.

