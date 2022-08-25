StubHub's 2022 NFL Preview: Brady is Back and Leads the Bucs to Season's Top In Demand Games Worldwide; First-Ever NFL Game in Germany Drives Huge Demand

Bucs-Cowboys claim the season's most in demand matchup; Bills see biggest jump in demand

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an eventful NFL offseason, StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, provides a look at ticket trends to uncover the league's top in demand teams, games and more. Tom Brady returns for his 23rd season after a short-lived retirement and appears in the best-selling games at home and abroad, while the Cowboys top StubHub's list of in demand teams for the sixth time and the Buffalo Bills make the biggest jump in sales since last season.

Key highlights include:

Brady leads the Buccaneers to dominate demand on the road and abroad

The NFL's first game in Germany is StubHub's most in demand International game

The Bills are the top-trending team , garnering the biggest jump in demand – sales have increased by more than 500% since last season

Green Bay plays in four of the top 10 hottest games – the most of any team

"The Dallas Cowboys take the top spot on our in-demand list for the sixth time, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers are also driving significant sales and appear in some of our best-selling games of the season," said Adam Budelli, spokesperson for StubHub. "With great games nationally and five International Series matchups, including a return to Mexico and the first-ever game in Germany that is generating huge sales, sports fans across the globe have more chances than ever to experience the NFL."

StubHub's Top In Demand NFL Teams of 2022

StubHub's Top In Demand NFL Games of 2022

StubHub's Top Traveling NFL Teams of 2022

StubHub's Top-Trending NFL Teams of 2022

As an Authorized Ticket Resale Marketplace for the NFL, StubHub is the most trusted source to buy and sell tickets to 2022 football games.

About StubHub

At StubHub, our mission is to bring the joy of live to fans globally. As the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, we enable fans to buy and sell tickets to tens of thousands of events, whenever and wherever fans want to be. Backed by award-winning customer care, StubHub's FanProtect™ Guarantee means every ticket is guaranteed valid or you'll receive a replacement ticket of equal or better value, or your money back. Our business partners include more than 130 properties across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA and Paciolan. StubHub, with our international platform viagogo provide the total end-to-end event going experience throughout the world. For more information on StubHub, visit StubHub.com or follow @StubHub on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

View original content:

SOURCE StubHub