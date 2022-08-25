Serotonin Centers Breaks Ground on First of Five New Jersey Locations in Multi-Unit Development Deal

Northeast Expansion is Officially Underway for Emerging Wellness and Anti-Aging Franchise Brand

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers announced today it has officially broken ground on the first of five centers as part of a recent multi-unit franchise development agreement for the Garden State. Construction commenced in Colts Neck in August at 178 Route 537 Colts Neck, NJ 07722.

Exact details on the remaining locations have not yet been made public, though the Serotonin team is currently in the final stages of determining where the remainder of the development agreement will take the franchise in the region.

Doors of the new Colts Neck center are expected to open late fall, offering a one-stop-shop for those wanting to take control of their personal health, wellness and appearance. Serotonin Centers offers cutting-edge technologies to holistically fight the natural aging process through hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, immunity/recovery and aesthetic enhancement.

The quickly-emerging industry leader has brought together an incredible team of experts to help Serotonin Centers establish a foothold in every corner of the country, spreading awareness and the need for anti-aging treatments.

All five coming locations will be operated by the Co-Owner duo of Dr. Lisa Granado and Danielle D'Alessio, who were mutually inspired by the value Serotonin places on preventative medicines and its work to advance the adoption of anti-aging treatments among the public. D'Alessio, a PA in emergency medicine, and Dr. Granado, a practicing physician, are eager to introduce the franchise to Monmouth County.

"Dr. Granado and I are eager to spread awareness on the benefits of anti-aging in our own backyard," D'Alessio explained. "We're confident our combined experience as medical professionals and med spa owners, coupled with Serotonin's unique value proposition, will help people to take back their youth, turn back the biological clock and improve their healthspan."

The five New Jersey Serotonin Centers will be the first to introduce the brand outside of Florida. In addition, the groundbreaking in Colts Neck marks a significant step forward for Founder Eric Casaburi, who opened the first Serotonin Centers in 2021 after spending the majority of his career creating and growing the nationally-recognized Retro Fitness gym brand.

"While the progression of this development agreement has been exciting to witness, there's plenty of work ahead to ensure this first facility is up and operational in line with the timeframe we're anticipating," Casaburi said. "Not only will that serve as a benchmark for the locations to come but will allow us to begin introducing area residents to our outstanding concept."

ABOUT SEROTONIN

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize the human feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's wellness and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and longevity. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

