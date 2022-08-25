A Reimagined Neopian World To Explore: Announcing the Neopets Metaverse Alpha Release

( link to download )

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The classic virtual pet game, Neopets, arrives in an exciting new web3 format as Neopets Metaverse (www.neopetsmeta.io) with the launch of its Alpha version on August 26th. Neopets Metaverse combines classic elements of the original Neopets with a robust variety of new features and activities to create a nostalgia-invoking experience designed to appeal to both seasoned Neopians and new players all over the world.

Neopets Metaverse Alpha Launch (CNW Group/Neopets) (PRNewswire)

The design is based on Neopets.com, one of the world's first online community-building experiences. Neopets Metaverse players can expect a rush of nostalgia along with an ever-growing world to discover, including:

A diverse Neopets customization and care system.

Personalized Neohomes to design, create, and visit.

A brand new battle combat system

A variety of PvE (Player versus Environment) activities to train and grow your Neopets.

A unique experience to buy, sell, and trade items as well as accessories in the reimagined shops and P2P Marketplace.

Upon completing all the elements of the alpha version, players can expect to receive exclusive in-game prizes.

"Behind the story of Neopets is a strong and supportive community of players who have also grown with the Neopets brand, diligently holding onto the nostalgia attached to it," says Dominic Law, Chief Metaverse Officer for Neopets Metaverse. "Whether you're a player who traversed the world of Neopia in the early Y2K days or someone who has joined us recently, we are excited to invite you on an epic adventure within Neopets Metaverse and the Web3 space."

Since its inception, Neopets.com has attracted more than 150 million players over 22 plus years. With more than one million active users engaging with the classic browser-based experience, Neopets Metaverse is thrilled to bring players reimagined mini-games, inspired by a selection of beloved, fan-favorite flash games that Neopets fans have previously enjoyed.

Starting on August 15th, Neopets Metaverse began its mini-game rollout with the launch of a new rendition of "Turmac Roll", a side-scrolling action game in which the player guides a rolling Turmac while collecting berries and avoiding obstacles. Other exclusive and classic mini games such as the "Meerca Chase" and "Ultimate Bullseye" will be available in the upcoming Alpha Launch.

Neopets has long been a welcoming and inclusive community. With the integration of the blockchain ecosystem, Neopets Metaverse will tap into the vast potential that GameFi has to offer, while simultaneously achieving the vision of the Neopets Metaverse to prolong generational memories and experiences for future Neopians. The roadmap of Neopets Metaverse can be found here .

About Neopets Metaverse

Neopets Metaverse is a play-and-earn, community-driven virtual pet game based on the original Neopets classic. At its core, the Neopets Metaverse is a digital world in which players can raise, care for, customize, and battle with their Neopets while building, owning, and monetizing their gaming experiences on the blockchain. With so many options, no two gameplay experiences are ever the same. The Neopets Metaverse boasts everything you've come to love about the original game plus so much more. Featuring thrilling mini-games, electric PvP battles, a unique Neopet care and customization system, and much more, the Neopets Metaverse offers a nostalgic, dynamic Web3 gameplay experience for everyone. Neopets Metaverse will be a free-to-play game: casual, fun, and simple to navigate. Read our litepaper for a closer look at all the features Neopets Metaverse has to offer, and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Discord , LinkedIn and Medium for all official updates on the project. For enquiries, please contact contactus@neopetsmeta.io .

About Neopets.com

Launched in 1999, Neopets.com has been the most popular virtual pet site for the past two decades. Through a variety of mini-games, an expansive world to discover, a burgeoning community, and a robust virtual economy, players can explore, interact and engage with other Neopians in the lore and storied history of Neopia. The Neopets Community, like the game itself, is distinct, bold, and energetic, and enhances the overall experience of Neopets.com. To learn more about Neopets, please follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neopets