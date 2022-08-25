Hyundai Achieves Top Ranking for the Third Year in a Row

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Power designated Hyundai as its overall innovation leader for the mass market segment in the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM, released today. This was the third year in a row that Hyundai topped the TXI Mass Market Innovation Index rankings.

Hyundai Highest-Ranked Mass Market Brand In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index Study

"Delivering advanced technology solutions to meet our customers' needs is at the heart of our product development and dealer training strategies," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The key is making these innovative features user friendly and offering them to a wide range of customers. We also provide extensive customer education at our dealerships to ensure consumers get the best experience with their vehicles."

The TXI Innovation Index provides a single measure that includes both penetration levels of advanced technologies (Market Depth) and consumers assessment of the quality of execution of these advanced technologies across a brand (Excellence in Execution). Both measures are of equal weight – consumers want new technology, but they want it to work well. The Technology Experience Index (TXI) Study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market, measured on a 1,000-point scale and analyzes 35 technologies, which are divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity.

About the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study

The 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study is based on responses from 84,165 owners of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2022.

The U.S. TXI Study complements the annual J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)SM and the J.D. Power U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudySM by measuring how effectively each automotive brand brings new technologies to market. The U.S. TXI Study combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

