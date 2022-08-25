Himiway Announces The Launch of Four Fat Tire Electric Bikes on Amazon

On August 27, 2022, the long-range electric bike specialist, Himiway Bike, will go live on Amazon with 4 models to choose from.

EL MONTE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, a global leader in the e-bike industry, is proud to announce the availability of its four Bestsellers that would go live on Amazon on August 27th, 2022.

Himiway will provide 4 powerful, durable, and well-made electric bikes that let users travel in the utmost comfort. The 840Wh Samsung battery and 750W geared motor on the all-terrain fat tire electric bikes , Himiway Cruiser and Step-thru, can still reach 80% after 1000 charge cycles. As an upgraded version of the Cruiser series, the Zebra, and Zebra Step-Thru have made innovations in the battery and motor. The 960Wh Samsung/LG battery allows the Zebra ebike to travel 80 miles with pedal assist and 60 miles with pure electric power. Himiway is well-known as a specialist in long-range electric bikes , in part due to these strong batteries.

Four New lineups on Amazon would be available for sale within a limited period. All the amazing features each bike offers would be included to enable you to meet the bikes. There will be a $200 off on all models. The sale will be valid from the 27th of August to the 29th of August.

The best electric bikes from Himiway are perfect for commuting and road trips. All Himiway bikes come with a 2-year all-inclusive warranty against all manufacturing defects and a 10-year frame damage replacement promise (all free accessories are excluded from warranty service). Over 150 offline repair locations in the US for customers in every state to consult and repair anytime.

Long-range electric bicycles are in our eyes the future of transportation and are the perfect solution for short journeys where traffic is bad if you don't want to sweat over as well as do some appropriate exercise.

About Himiwaybike

As a leading electric bike brand, Himiway is continuously improving its range of e-bikes. Himiway was founded in 2017 with an R&D team of scientists, engineers, and technicians with more than ten years of experience in the electric bicycle field. On average, the range of Himiway e-bikes can reach 43% higher than other e-bikes on the market.

