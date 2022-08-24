Steward Partners Global Advisory Welcomes Barr Wealth Management

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, welcomes Barr Wealth Management, led by veteran advisor Thomas Barr, as the latest wealth management team to choose Steward's independent partnership. Most recently, Barr spent 14 years with Wells Fargo where he managed around $220 million for 35 client households. Barr Wealth Management will be in the Steward Partners' New York City office.

"Steward Partners has a unique business model where all our advisors are truly partners who not only have an ownership stake in the company, but also own their own practice," said Doug Kentfield, President and Head of Wealth Management at Steward Partners. "That has really been a key part of our success in recruiting accomplished, highly experienced advisors like Tom who has maintained some client relationships for more than 25 years. We have a strong pipeline and expect to continue our current growth trajectory."

"Before making the decision to leave Wells Fargo, I looked at and spoke with at least a dozen firms with varying structures and found that Steward Partners was by far the best choice for me and more importantly, my clients," explained Thomas Barr, Partner, Managing Director and Wealth Manager at Steward Partners. "I like the fact that Steward has gathered some $25 billion in client assets but is still small enough to be nimble in terms of making decisions. I feel the firm has a lot of momentum and resources to help me grow my business. The fact that The Pritzker Organization has recently invested $100 million in Steward Partners is a testament to what a strong player the organization has become in the advisory space."

Thomas Barr has close to 40 years of experience as a wealth manager. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics, he began his career as a Portfolio Manager in the Private Banking Division of Bankers Trust Company, followed by a similar role at Citibank Private Bank where he met the investment needs of individuals, including trusts and estates. He then spent 20 years at Munn, Bernhard & Associates, Inc., (later called MB Investment Partners) a private NYC-based investment advisory firm before joining Wells Fargo Advisors in 2008. Joining Barr will be Partner, Vice President and Senior Registered Client Administrative Manager, Arline Strelzik, who has worked closely with him for more than a decade.

"It's extremely gratifying that out of all the options available from independent firms and wirehouses, that Tom Barr has chosen to join Steward Partners," said Michael Drumm, Senior Vice President and Divisional President at Steward Partners. "We look forward to helping him continue serving his current client base while also growing his business."

Steward Partners is one of the country's fastest growing independent wealth management firms and ranked #20 on Barron's list of Top RIAs in 2021, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics. Steward Partners also had fifteen of its partners named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

