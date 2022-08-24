More Than $1.7 Million Raised at Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation's 11th Annual Event

Over $6.2M Raised in Total Creating Life-Changing Opportunities for Wisconsin Dells High School Students

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation hosted Golf for the Future at Trapper Turns Golf Club and Wild Rock Golf Club. Yesterday, more than $1.7 million was raised. The annual fundraiser has raised more than $6.2 million over the past 11 years to help fund endowed scholarships for local Wisconsin Dells High School students. These scholarships help provide area students an opportunity to attend accredited secondary education programs after graduation from high school.

Golfers celebrating at Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation's annual Golf for the Future. Picture provided by Andy Manis of the Associated Press. (PRNewswire)

The fundraiser began to raise the necessary funds to operate the Wisconsin Dells High School music department, but before long, the foundation raised enough money for the music program and then some, launching the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation. Just over 52 percent of students in the Wisconsin Dells district qualify for free or reduced lunch, emphasizing the need for financial support.

"Last night's event was a rousing success," said Todd Nelson, owner and founder of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions and board member of Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation. "We were delighted with the turnout and the resulting financial support we are able to provide Wisconsin Dells High School students".

In addition to existing scholarships, there are eleven new ones being offered this year:

Dells Boat Tour Scholarship

The Dan & Jennifer Gavinski Scholarship

Anna & Jim Hutchison Scholarship

Al Pentell Memorial Scholarship

Louise M. Uselman Memorial Scholarship

The S & L Companies Agricultural Science Department Scholarship

WDHS Football Booster – Fred Kuhl Memorial Scholarship

Key Club Scholarship – Sponsored by The Del Bar

The Bob Gavinski Memorial Scholarship

The Original Wisconsin Ducks Scholarship

The Kwik Trip Scholarship

For more information about the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation or to donate, please visit www.wdhsfoundation.org.

About the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation

Established in 2011, the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation raises, invests and distributes scholarship funds for the benefit of graduates from Wisconsin Dells High School. The foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide all Wisconsin Dells students wishing to pursue post-secondary education the financial support to do so. For more information about the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation, please visit www.wdhsfoundation.org.

About Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania and Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation's annual Golf for the Future. Picture provided by Andy Manis from the Associated Press (PRNewswire)

Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation