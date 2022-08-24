Test road named 'Mobility4All Parkway' in recognition of Toyota's five-year anniversary of becoming ACM founding sponsor

YPSILANTI, Mich., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) and the American Center for Mobility (ACM) today unveiled "Mobility4All Parkway" as the new name of a test road at ACM's Smart Mobility Test Center. Toyota was granted naming rights to the east/west section of ACM's 6x6 lane intersection in recognition of five years since becoming an ACM founder-level sponsor. The announcement was made during Toyota's Future Mobility Showcase for media on the ACM campus.

‘Mobility4All’ Comes to the American Center for Mobility (PRNewswire)

"'Mobility for All' is Toyota's vision of the future as a mobility company pursuing ways to provide universal, inclusive and accessible mobility options to the greatest number of people," said Monte Kaehr, group vice president, Advanced Mobility Research & Development, Toyota Motor North America. "ACM plays an important role in helping us toward achieving this goal, and we hope by giving 'Mobility4All Parkway' permanent visibility at the facility, others in the industry will embrace this vision for society."

"Thanks to Toyota's continued support, Michigan has been able to accelerate the mobility industry through research, testing and unique collaborations," said Reuben Sarkar, president & CEO for ACM. "As one of our founder-level sponsors, Toyota's contributions and engagement are realizing the vision set forth for ACM while benefiting our entire stakeholder community."

Toyota joined ACM in 2017 as a founder-level sponsor with a $5 million contribution with an established presence on the campus. In 2021, Toyota announced the expansion of its commitment to ACM with an additional $6 million investment, which includes a five-year lease for exclusive on-campus facilities, increased use of testing resources, construction of vehicle labs and a new office workspace on the ACM campus. The project will be completed this fall.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company's 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About TMNA R&D

For 50 years, Toyota Motor North America Research & Development (TMNA R&D) has led engineering for several of the best-selling Toyota vehicles on U.S. roads. Teams are now creating both next-generation vehicles and new and advanced mobility concepts that can better move people, goods and information. Toyota's innovation has produced more patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office than any other automaker for the past 8 years (2,753 in 2021). Centered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, TMNA R&D is pursuing Toyota's mission to "Produce Happiness for All" by making life safer, easier and more enjoyable. Globally, Toyota spends approximately $1 million per hour on R&D to ensure that Toyota rapidly and continuously develops cutting-edge, high-quality, and appealing vehicles.

About American Center for Mobility

American Center for Mobility is a not-for-profit collaborative effort comprised of government, industry and academic organizations focused on accelerating the mobility industry through advanced and scientific research, testing, standards, and educational programs. The American Center for Mobility offers a smart mobility test center and an innovation & technology campus together providing a safe platform for the integration of emerging mobility technologies in intentionally challenging environments and a growing ecosystem of leading CAEV mobility companies. Located in Southeast Michigan in Ypsilanti Township on over 500-acres at the historic Willow Run site, ACM is building on a legacy of innovation in Washtenaw County's New Mobility Opportunity Zone. For more information, visit acmwillowrun.org.

Media Contact:

Olivia Boisineau

olivia.boisineau@toyota.com

Toyota Corporate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America