CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) CEO, Chris Kempczinski sent the following message to the McDonald's global System, announcing the company's new Chief Impact Officer, Jon Banner.

McDonald's Appoints Jon Banner as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Impact Officer (PRNewswire)

The Digital CV and headshot for Mr. Banner are embedded within this release.

+ + +

I am thrilled to share that Jon Banner will be joining McDonald's as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Impact Officer, reporting directly to me and serving on our Global Senior Leadership Team.

Jon is the perfect leader to oversee our Sustainability & ESG, Government Relations and Public Policy, Communications and International Corporate Relations functions, as well as Ronald McDonald House Charities—building on the momentum of the Impact function as we strengthen and protect our reputation around the world.

In getting to know Jon, it was immediately clear that his passion for McDonald's is matched only by his deep and abiding values, his people-first leadership style, his geopolitical acumen, and his vast network and expertise stewarding global brands in today's dynamic operating environment.

Jon joins us after 10 years at PepsiCo, one of the world's largest food and beverage companies. There he served in a similar capacity, responsible for the Communications function and the PepsiCo Foundation, and worked closely with the company's Sustainability and Government Affairs teams. During this time, he co-created the company's sustainability vision, PepsiCo Positive (pep+), an end-to-end transformation of how the company creates growth and shared value with sustainability and human capital at the center. He also reimagined the Foundation's global strategy towards advancing a more sustainable food system through new partnerships and investments to alleviate hunger, provide access to safe water, and drive economic empowerment. Prior to PepsiCo, Jon spent the majority of his career at Disney/ABC traveling the world as the Executive Producer on some of the most influential news programs, including "World News Tonight" and "This Week", winning numerous Emmy Awards for groundbreaking coverage.

He brings extraordinary and wide-ranging experience in building connected, high-performing teams that are equally known for being inclusive and empowering, which makes him such a great fit for our System and for the Impact function.

As McDonald's continues to focus on driving admiration and trust with all of our stakeholders, I will look to Jon to provide the leadership required to bring our purpose to life in the nearly 40,000 communities where we live, work and serve.

Jon will be based in Chicago, and he'll be joining us on September 6.

Please join me in welcoming Jon, his wife Sara, and their daughters, Sylvie and Leigh, to the McFamily.

Chris

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

MCD_Jon Banner_CV

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation