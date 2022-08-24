Kendrick Lamar Is Top Searched Musician; U.S. Tastes Diverse

Over 30 Musicians Achieve Top Rank in 50 States

Share of Search Report Shows Hip-Hop Tied With Pop for Most Dominant Music Genre

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced new data highlighting the top music artists performing concerts in 2022. Hip-Hop artists tied with pop music as the dominant genre in the U.S., with rappers winning the top spot in 20 states. Grammy-winning artist Kendrick Lamar, whose latest album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers dropped this year to critical acclaim, was the most popular artist in eight different states.

Map shows the most popular touring music artist by state. (PRNewswire)

Other highlights from the research include:

Chicago trap rapper Lil Durk came in second to Kendrick Lamar as the most popular touring artist of 2022, winning in 5 states.

While music genre representation was spread diversely across the country, hip-hop was the most prevalent genre in southern states, with Lil Durk appearing as the top searched artist in Oklahoma , Mississippi , Arkansas , North and South Carolina .

New England had a heavy concentration of pop artists.

The list of artists winning in 2 states include: Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Greta Van Fleet , Harry Styles , Jack Harlow , Justin Bieber , Lady Gaga, Pitbull, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.

California and New York's top artists were Latin artists Grupo Firme and Bad Bunny, respectively.

Share of search shows hip-hop tied with pop for the most dominant music genre.

Genre breakdown by number of states: Hip-Hop (20), Pop (20), Rock (4), Latin (3), Country (2), Indie (1)

The data highlights a state-by-state breakdown of the top artist or band, according to Google search volumes when users search for concert tickets. The artists are then ranked by Share of Search.

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, and that Share of Search can often predict shifts in Share of Voice over time.

"Share of search is powerful in that it gives a more accurate measurement of consumer and business purchasing intent and demand," said Rodrigo Graviz, CEO of My Telescope. "Data can be geo-fenced by state or country to accurately reflect searching trends by geography. When combined with specific keywords, Share of Search data can give valuable insights on what people are going to do, what they think, how they feel, and what they're going to buy."

Top Results of Share of Search Study, By State - Music Artists

State Artist Genre Alabama Billie Eilish Pop Alaska Lauren Daigle Indie Arizona Harry Styles Pop Arkansas Lil Durk Hip-Hop California Grupo Firme Latin Colorado Harry Styles Pop Connecticut Justin Bieber Pop Delaware Nelly Hip-Hop Florida Dua Lipa Pop Georgia Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Hawaii T Pain Hip-Hop Idaho JoJo Siwa Pop Illinois BTS Pop Indiana Doja Cat Pop Iowa Justin Bieber Pop Kansas Tyler the Creator Hip-Hop Kentucky Kiss Rock Louisiana Billie Eilish Pop Maine Pitbull Pop Maryland Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Massachusetts Lady Gaga Pop Michigan Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Minnesota Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Mississippi Lil Durk Hip-Hop Missouri Post Malone Pop Montana Tech n9ne Hip-Hop Nebraska Post Malone Pop Nevada The Weeknd Pop New Hampshire Jack Harlow Pop New Jersey Lil Nas X Pop New Mexico Pitbull Hip-Hop New York Bad Bunny Latin North Carolina Lil Durk Hip-Hop North Dakota Chris Stapleton Country Ohio Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Oklahoma Lil Durk Hip-Hop Oregon Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Pennsylvania Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Rhode Island Lady Gaga Pop South Carolina Lil Durk Hip-Hop South Dakota Greta Van Fleet Rock Tennessee Kodak Black Hip-Hop Texas Bad Bunny Latin Utah Jack Harlow Pop Vermont Greta Van Fleet Rock Virginia Kendrick Lamar Hip-Hop Washington The Weeknd Pop West Virginia Kevin Gates Hip-Hop Wisconsin Slipknot Rock Wyoming Jason Aldean Country

About Share of Search

Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand.

About MyTelescope

My Telescope is a market intelligence SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.

Map shows the most popular touring music artist names by state.

