ITSMA, a Momentum company, Announces 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards Finalists

B2B marketing leaders will be recognized on October 25 for standout performance across marketing programs at this year's Marketing Vision conference on October 24-26.

BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ITSMA, a Momentum company, announces the finalists for the 25th Annual Marketing Excellence Awards (MEA) Program.

2022 Marketing Excellence Award winners will be announced on October 25 during a special Awards Ceremony at the Marketing Vision Conference in Cambridge, MA (PRNewswire)

The MEA Program focuses exclusively on marketing for B2B services and solutions, and highlights the most important dimensions of a strategic, collaborative approach to driving business growth. The awards honor the marketing initiatives that have delivered superior performance in the four most critical aspects of marketing success: customer-focus, innovation, execution, and business impact.

Past winners include Cisco, Dell, Deloitte, HP, KPMG, PwC, and SAP.

"In the rapidly changing, ever evolving world of B2B marketing, it's humbling to realize we are celebrating 25 years of marketing excellence," said Dave Munn, Chief Community Officer & President of ITSMA. "This year, our submissions epitomize how far marketing has come in the last quarter century. We have an evolution from the role of marketing becoming a strategic growth driver for the business. It's an exciting time to be a B2B marketer."

Finalists for the 2022 Marketing Excellence Awards are:

Advancing Marketing's Digital Transformation: Persistent Systems, Ricoh North America, Salesforce, Tata Communications

Collaborating with Sales: Salesforce, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services, Verizon, VMware

Deepening Engagement Through Thought Leadership: Broadridge Financial Solutions, NTT DATA, ServiceNow, Tata Communications, Tech Mahindra

Embedding ABM Programs: Hexaware Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Persistent Systems, ServiceNow

Optimizing ABM Campaigns: Ericsson, Google Cloud, NetApp, O2 Business , Salesforce

Strengthening and Differentiating the Brand: Accenture, Avanade, Infosys, Infosys, Kyndryl, Red Hat

"I am impressed by how comprehensive the programs submitted are. We see marketing address strategic growth challenges as well as current issues like how to address skills gaps in their own marketing organization to help drive business growth," said Munn.

An international panel of marketing executives and experts will select the category winners, who will be announced at the Marketing Excellence Awards Ceremony on October 25th during the annual Marketing Vision Conference, taking place October 24-26 at the Kimpton Marlowe Hotel in Cambridge, MA.

For more information about our 2022 Marketing Vision Conference, please visit: https://www.itsma.com/marketing-vision-2022-is-back-and-better-than-ever/

About ITSMA

For more than 26 years, ITSMA has led the way in defining, building, and inspiring excellence in B2B marketing. Our members can access ITSMA's content, tools, and events through our community, The Growth Hub.

A Momentum group company, we are part of a unique offer of research, consulting, and learning services to support your growth journey.

Learn more at www.itsma.com

