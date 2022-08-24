How to Be Prepared for the Spotted Lanternfly Invading Parts of the U.S.

The pest continues to spread throughout the East Coast and Midwest

READING, Pa., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An invasive pest continues to cause alarm throughout the East Coast and Midwest. The Spotted Lanternfly is spreading rapidly enough throughout these regions to force municipalities to create quarantine and "kill on sight" orders.

Often described as "the worst pest," the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has been creating destruction in residential and agricultural areas ever since. On first sight, the spotted lanternfly is visually appealing, with red and black hind wings, black-spotted front wings and a yellow abdomen with black bands. The destruction caused by this captivating pest, however, is not pleasant.

With a taste for more than 70 plant species, the spotted lanternfly's appetite and damage caused to plants threatens the agriculture industry, backyards, gardens, orchards, woodlands and community landscapes. This time of year, adult spotted lanternflies are mating and laying eggs, so it is more important than ever to be vigilant about the signs.

Spotted lanternfly populations are currently found in 11 states and threatens to continue its trek across the country. States with confirmed cases include Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Board Certified Entomologist Chad Gore of Ehrlich Pest Control offers insights into the invasive pest and how to protect plants and property from potential damage from the spotted lanternfly.

Be proactive in the yard: Apply sticky tree bands to trees to catch nymphs and adults, and consider removing their preferred tree of choice, Tree of Heaven. This requires the tree to be cut down and an herbicide applied to the stump. Look for "putty" or smears of mud: The eggs look like a smear of mud and can be found on trees, often on the underside of branches and anything outside, even cars. One egg mass can have up to 50 eggs. Take a credit card or a scraper, scrape off the eggs, put it in a bag with rubbing alcohol and throw it away. Quickly remove "honeydew": "Honeydew" is the excrement from these insects, and this sweet liquid drops to the ground below. The "honeydew" will build up at the base of the trees and cause a black, sooty mold to grow, which can attract other insects, such as ants, bees, wasps and flies. Prevent or capture in gardens: Spotted lanternflies will feed on the fruits from trees or vegetable gardens. Remove the insect to reduce the amount of damage. Carefully time use of insecticides, especially before blooming of flowers or fruiting, to reduce their impact later in the season. Inspect cars, trucks or RVs: Inspect vehicles to ensure spotted lanternflies are not hitching a ride on or under the vehicle or have laid eggs. Remove the insects and/or egg masses before traveling to prevent spreading to other areas of the country. Report spotted lanternflies if new to the area: If spotted lanternflies are new to the area, notify the appropriate agency, such as the state department of agriculture. A pest professional can also help determine the correct reporting body. Get professional help: Spotted lanternfly treatments can help prevent damage to trees, plants and property. The treatment will not harm vegetation but will prevent these destructive pests from feeding on and damaging any plants, trees, and shrubs around the home. Contact a pest professional for more on spotted lanternfly treatments.

