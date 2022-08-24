Buckingham Advisors Listed in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 RIA Rankings, Ranked 32nd in Asset Class of 88 Firms

Plus: Upcoming webinar will address what successful business owners need to know and event for combat-wounded veterans in the works

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buckingham Advisors, an Ohio-based independent financial advisory firm that provides investment management, financial planning, tax, and business services, has been named in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 RIA Survey and Ranking. The annual ranking listed the top 534 Registered Investment Advisory firms in the U.S. by assets under management (AUM). Buckingham Advisors ranked 32nd out of 88 firms in their asset class of $500 million to <$1 billion, with year-end 2021 assets totaling over $785 million.

"We are honored to be featured in Financial Advisor magazine's RIA Rankings," said Jay A. Buckingham, CEO of Buckingham Advisors. "Despite the pandemic and market volatility, our dedication to maintaining strong client focus and aligning the solutions our clients need to help them achieve the best possible outcomes resulted in organic asset growth of 18.75% last year."

To see Financial Advisor Magazine's full RIA rankings please click here.

UPCOMING WEBINAR WILL FOCUS ON BUSINESS OWNERS

With a long history serving clients in and outside of Ohio, Buckingham Advisors has scheduled a special webinar for business owners.

When: Tuesday, August 30, 3022, 12:00 – 12:45 pm EST

Topic: We Mean Business! What successful business owners need to know.

Speakers: Jessica A. Distel, CPA, MBA, Managing Director of Business Services and Development, and Nicole R. Strbich, CFP®, CPWA®, EA, Managing Director of Financial Planning

"The number of new businesses continues to increase," Buckingham said. "While many have the natural skill sets that enhance their ability to be successful entrepreneurs, there are important skills, such as financial know-how, that do not necessarily come easy. This session can help fill in those blanks. We invite anyone with an entrepreneurial mindset to join us as we discuss what needs to be in place for a business to succeed."

Discussion to include:

1. Building a team of trusted advisors to help ensure success

2. Initial considerations for starting a business (planning, taxation, employees, accounting, etc.)

3. Planning for the future and meeting long-term goals

There is no cost for the webinar. Journalists and business owners are welcome and encouraged to attend. Click to register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5047094147667751437

OPERATION CHERRYBEND EVENT FOR COMBAT-WOUNDED VETERANS

Once again this year, Buckingham Advisors will support the work of Operation Cherrybend, an annual event that provides combat-wounded veterans with fellowship and activities including adventure, music and community. The 2022 Retreat Week is being held September 14 – 18, with the operation's signature Heroes Concert on September 16, featuring Neal McCoy.

The mission of Operation Cherrybend is to thank veterans for their courage, selflessness and sacrifice to our country. They also hope to educate the general public about the trials and challenges of wounded veterans, and veterans in general. Twenty-two American veterans commit suicide daily, which they hope to bring awareness to and help change.

"Buckingham Advisors has been a proud sponsor of Operation Cherrybend for years," stated Linda Parenti, Managing Principal for Buckingham Advisors. "We are honored to support this wonderful organization that provides resources and events to thank combat-wounded veterans for their courage and sacrifice to our country."

The annual Operation Cherrybend event is held at Cherrybend Pheasant Farm in Wilmington, Ohio. This historic hunting preserve has served as the perfect location for bringing together veterans and civilians to form a network of like-minded people that honor those wounded and fallen.

To learn more about this charity, register to participate, make a donation or nominate a veteran, please visit www.operationcherrybend.org

ABOUT BUCKINGHAM ADVISORS

Ohio-based Buckingham Advisors is a unique team of professionals that work together to create professional and personal financial success for their clients. Buckingham's professionals are fiduciaries, putting their clients' needs ahead of their own. The company's core purpose is to improve the lives of clients by providing clarity, simplicity, and the professional expertise of Buckingham's financial planners, investment professionals, tax strategists and accounting team. Buckingham specializes in aligning the solutions clients need to help them achieve the best possible financial and life outcomes. The firm offers personal and business financial solutions, providing one team for all their clients' financial needs. A second-opinion service is available for prospective clients (no cost or obligation). For more information visit MyBuckingham.com.

