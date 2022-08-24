Award-Winning Actor, Musician and Entrepreneur Riz Ahmed To Speak at TriNet PeopleForce 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of award-winning actor and musician Riz Ahmed as a speaker at TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 13-15 will feature distinguished leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. The live event will take place at the Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, NY, and virtually from anywhere.

"Riz Ahmed is a supremely talented and creative individual who continues to evolve as an artist. He is a true tour de force," said Michael Mendenhall, SVP, CMO and CCO at TriNet. "Beyond being an incredible performer, his activism continues to promote diversity, equity and inclusion on an international scale. We could not be more excited to hear his unique story of inspiration and success be told at TriNet PeopleForce."

Ahmed is a critically acclaimed actor, writer, producer, musician and entrepreneur. He is best known for his Emmy-winning role in the HBO miniseries "The Night Of" and Oscar nominated performance in Sound of Metal. He recently won an Oscar for his short film "The Long Goodbye," based on his hip-hop album by the same name. He recently founded Left Handed Films, the production company responsible for "The Long Goodbye," as well as the multi Oscar nominated documentary 'FLEE.' As a musician, he has performed at Glastonbury Festival five times, won an MTV video music award, and won critical acclaim. Alongside his work as a performer and producer, Ahmed has been an outspoken advocate for diversity and inclusion in film and TV.

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 will provide entrepreneurs and SMB leaders with three days of outstanding speakers and dynamic sessions that will focus on this year's conference theme: passion, purpose and perseverance.

