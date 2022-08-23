Shawn Conway Joins Board of Directors At SAMBAZON

The former CEO of Peet's Coffee brings industry and leadership experience to Board

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON , an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon and the leading supplier of certified fair trade and organic Açaí, announced today that Shawn Conway has joined its Board of Directors. Conway will bring extensive experience in the beverage space and over 30 years of management experience with high-growth, branded consumer products and businesses.

Sambazon Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are elated to bring Shawn's tremendous passion and experience to our Board of Directors as we continue to build our branded concepts and retail licensing programs," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON's co-founder. "Shawn's background as CEO and COO of Peet's Coffee and other premier brands will help elevate our team's ability to deliver world-class customer and client experience through certified organic, fair trade Açaí bowls."

Conway previously worked at Peet's Coffee, where he rose through the ranks, moving quickly from Chief Supply Chain Officer to Chief Operating Officer before leading the brand as Chief Executive Officer. During his 12-year tenure at Peet's Coffee, Conway oversaw and guided the brand's Retail, CPG, Food Service, Office Coffee, and E-commerce channels, as well as worked closely with many essential departments including Coffee and Tea, Research & Development, Product Development, Logistics, Strategic Sourcing, Procurement, Quality Assurance, and Roasting Plant Operation.

In addition to the aforementioned roles, Conway has been actively involved in the Board of Directors for Stumptown Coffee and served as the Chairman for the Boards of Intelligentsia Coffee, Mighty Leaf Tea, and Peet's China, for several years.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at SAMBAZON and look forward to helping SAMBAZON continue to grow as leaders in the Açaí space," said Shawn Conway, former CEO of Peet's Coffee. "I have always had a passion for supporting great brands and businesses, and I am excited to join in their mission of providing innovative, sustainable, and responsibly sourced products."

To learn more about SAMBAZON, please visit www.sambazon.com or follow along on Instagram @sambazon .

ABOUT SAMBAZON

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON recently launched Seeding Change , a documentary highlighting mission-driven brands operating on triple-bottom-line business models and using commerce as a vehicle to create a more prosperous future for the people and the planet, similarly to how SAMBAZON uses the Delicious Powers of Açaí. All SAMBAZON products, including Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy Drinks and Açaí Bites are made from USDA Organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and Fair For Life Fair Trade Certified Açaí. SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers. With the commitment to invest a percentage of local Açaí purchases back into the community, SAMBAZON has contributed over $1 million to build healthcare centers, community centers and schools. For more information about Seeding Change and SAMBAZON's mission and products, visit www.sambazon.com .

