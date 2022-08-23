Haemonetics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via webcast and subsequent replay at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1566655&tp_key=6a9e8b9f64&tp_special=8

A replay of the webcast will be available for 180 days beginning on September 12, 2022 at 12:00 pm ET using the webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:


Olga Guyette, Sr. Director, Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager, Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

dtrenk@haemonetics.com



Media Contact:


Josh Gitelson, Director, Global Communications


(781) 356-9776


josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com


