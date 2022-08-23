AM Best Affirms The Doctors Company's 'A' Excellent Financial Rating

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has affirmed The Doctors Company's financial strength rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and its long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) of "a+". The outlook of these ratings is stable. These ratings apply to The Doctors Company, An Interinsurance Exchange, and its subsidiaries: TDC Specialty Insurance Company, TDC National Assurance Company, TDC Special Risks Insurance Company, and The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange.

The FSR of A is assigned only to select companies with excellent ability to meet ongoing insurance obligations. The "a+" ICR is assigned to entities that have an excellent ability to meet their ongoing senior financial obligations.

"These ratings from AM Best reflect the strength and stability of our company and reinforces our vision to build the preeminent organization for service to healthcare," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and CEO of The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "Our financial strength allows us to help healthcare professionals meet the challenges of a constantly shifting landscape and better serve our members."

